Read full article on original website
Related
F1 News: Schumacher Warns Toto Wolff Of Jumping Into Red Bull Speculation
Former F1 drivers Timo Glock and Ralph Schumacher have both spoken out about Toto Wolff’s disregard for holding back on Red Bull’s rumoured cost cap breach. Backing up the team chief Christian Horner, they’ve noted that it isn’t best for Wolff to be going into so much detail about the apparent investigations.
SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
Motor racing-Perez keeps Singapore win as Verstappen puts title celebrations on ice
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mexican Sergio Perez put in the drive of his life to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix but his victory margin was later slashed as he collected a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement.
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
CARS・
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc on pole after Max Verstappen fuel issue
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position after a gripping qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finished only eighth. Red Bull's Verstappen appeared to have the pace to take pole but abandoned his penultimate lap after an error and then was told urgently to pit before finishing his final one.
Pierre Gasly Reveals Timeline for Clarity on His F1 Future
The Frenchman currently has a contract with AlphaTauri for 2023, but there’s rumors about the potential of him leaving for another team.
Road & Track
Where to Watch NASCAR, IMSA, and F1 This Weekend (October 2nd, 2022)
Singapore's now-traditional Formula 1 night race did not run in either 2020 or 2021, but the Formula 1 schedule is once again nearing its full pre-COVID strength and the night race is back. It's particularly good news for Sebastian Vettel, who has won six of the twelve Singapore GPs contested and took his most recent win in the last race held here in 2019. Unfortunately, Vettel's final season is at an Aston Martin team that has struggled to field a competitive car in even the mid-field, so defending the win would require a minor miracle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined
Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
Victory For Sergio Perez At Chaotic Singapore Grand Prix
The F1 circus returned to Singapore for the first time since 2019. This particular Grand Prix is one of the most physically taxing races on the calendar due to the suffocating climate and the high probability of rain. If you watched it, you'd know it was a mess. The track...
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for corners, forcing them to re-enter the track further back in the pack.
Mercedes fined nearly $25,000 over Lewis Hamilton's nose stud at Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's team Mercedes has been fined $24,500 (€25,000) after the seven-time world champion was unable to take out his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix.
SkySports
F1 budget cap debate explained: Punishments, decision date and more
The Mercedes team principal said Red Bull are being investigated after Christian Horner remained adamant that Red Bull had not gone over the cost cap. But what is the cost cap and how could it impact teams who breach the limit?. What is the F1 cost cap and why was...
Road & Track
Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction
A collection of 131 classic cars, including some pristine racing and sports cars, spanning Ford to Bugatti to Mercedes, is going on the block at Broad Arrow Auctions in New York on October 14. While there’s no reserve for most of the collection, the total spent could reach up to around $30 million.
Comments / 3