ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules

On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Top Speed

This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity

Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
CARS
The Independent

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
MOTORSPORTS
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Sky Sports#Mercedes#Racer#Fia
The Guardian

Horner threatens legal action as budget cap row overshadows Leclerc pole

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Singapore Grand Prix but a furious Max Verstappen saw his hopes of sealing his second title shattered as he managed only eighth on the grid. Their drama in qualifying was completely overshadowed, however, as the row over potential breaches of the Formula One budget cap in 2021 escalated, with Lewis Hamilton insisting the FIA apply the rules rigorously on what he described as an issue that had to be taken seriously.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Where to Watch NASCAR, IMSA, and F1 This Weekend (October 2nd, 2022)

Singapore's now-traditional Formula 1 night race did not run in either 2020 or 2021, but the Formula 1 schedule is once again nearing its full pre-COVID strength and the night race is back. It's particularly good news for Sebastian Vettel, who has won six of the twelve Singapore GPs contested and took his most recent win in the last race held here in 2019. Unfortunately, Vettel's final season is at an Aston Martin team that has struggled to field a competitive car in even the mid-field, so defending the win would require a minor miracle.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

F1 stewards clear Hamilton in jewelry clash; Mercedes fined

Lewis Hamilton was “not trying to make a statement” by wearing a nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and the seven-time Formula One champion got his wish for leniency granted when stewards cleared him for putting it in again. No action was taken against Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for corners, forcing them to re-enter the track further back in the pack.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy