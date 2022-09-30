Much of New Balance‘s success has been derived from its strategy to align with impactful collaborators in the realm of streetwear, and one of the brands that have garnered them a considerable amount of attention is Aimé Leon Dore. The NY-based label has assisted the brand through collaborations atop its 550 as well as through its founder Teddy Santis who has taken the reins on its ongoing MADE in USA collection, and now it’s lending its touch to another batch of 650R installments.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO