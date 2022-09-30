Read full article on original website
Nike Dunk Low Pays Tribute to the Tartan
Has released an all-new iteration of its classic low-top silhouette. This time around, the shoe pays tribute to the tartan, gearing up for the upcoming Fall season. Arriving in a white leather upper construction, the Nike Dunk Low highlights the branding with a Black Swoosh and heels. The plaid details are prominently placed as the overlays in green and red tartan textile materials, perhaps an early nod to the holidays with the color scheme. Mesh tongues and lining are used as the white midsole and grey rubber outsole rounds out the design.
Nike Outfits the Air Max 97 in Its "Moving Company" Theme
In August, revealed a new theme, the “Nike Moving Company.” The Air Force 1 served as the starting silhouette with references to the fictional company found on the tongues and sockliners of each colorway. Now, it lands on the Air Max 97 as the style continues the celebration of its 25th anniversary.
'South Park' x adidas' 4/20-Themed Campus 80 is Restocking
As fall begins, is expanding its restock efforts beyond just the adidas YEEZY line as it brings back its original South Park collaboration. The two came together on the Campus 80 in 2021 with a “Towelie” colorway that referenced the month’s popular cannabis holiday of 4/20. Met with great demand, the sneaker flew off shelves and is being reissued just over a year later. Since then, the duo launched a full collection of footwear and apparel that included silhouettes such as the Stan Smith, Superstar and NMD_R1.
MLS・
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Theme Hits the adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nears, yet another special edition product has been launched. Once again joining hands with. , Marvel expands on its Black Panther product offerings with an adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA colorway, following the reveal of matching adidas Ultra 4D and Impact FLX colorways.
UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives Release Date
Since its founding in 1993, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER has constantly delivered a functional approach to utilitarian apparel rich in fabric manipulations and Japanese cultural motifs. In addition, the designer often taps into the world of footwear, debuting his first collaboration with over a decade ago. The identifiable GYAKUSOU line is grounded in practical athleticwear and has seen a variety of reimagined performance silhouettes, from the Zoom Vaporfly 4% to the Zoom Pegasus Turbo.
You Can't Buy These Paraboot x The North Face Mules
Paraboot and The North Face are collaborative powerhouses in their own respective rights. The former is known for working with nonnative, YMC and All Triangles, the latter for Supreme, Online Ceramics and Junya Watanabe. Now, Paraboot and The North Face have found common ground, coming together on a mule. But there’s a catch.
Cozy Up in Rick Owens' FW22 Strobe Sneakers in "Pearl/Milk"
For his Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show earlier this year, Rick Owens took over Paris’ Palais de Tokyo vampire-esque “STROBE” collection. Items from the eerie show are now starting to become available to the general public, one being the American designer’s Strobe Sneakers that have been engineered in a new, seasonally-appropriate “Pearl/Milk” colorway.
Official Images of the Nike LeBron 20 "Violet Frost"
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made their 2022-23 NBA Preseason debut last night against the Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately for King James and the rest of the Lakers squad, the result was a whopping 30 point loss. However, it served as an opportunity for James to show off his latest signature sneaker with.
NBA・
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
Here's How to Get Your Hands On HAL STUDIOS®'s ASICS GEL-1130 "FOREST" Collaboration
Highs and Lows‘ in-house imprint HAL STUDIOS® has a knack for pulling off a must-have collaboration, and some of its best work has been alongside the footwear giant. . In April, the two came together on their first GEL-1130 collaboration, while back in September it was announced that the duo would return to the silhouette with the “FOREST” colorway. Now, we get a closer look and more information about the soon-coming pair.
Aimé Leon Dore Unveils Its Next Batch of New Balance 650R Collaborations
Much of New Balance‘s success has been derived from its strategy to align with impactful collaborators in the realm of streetwear, and one of the brands that have garnered them a considerable amount of attention is Aimé Leon Dore. The NY-based label has assisted the brand through collaborations atop its 550 as well as through its founder Teddy Santis who has taken the reins on its ongoing MADE in USA collection, and now it’s lending its touch to another batch of 650R installments.
Upcoming adidas Member’s Week Sees Campus 80 Towelie Restock
In celebration of 4/20 last year, adidas released its Campus 80s Towelie where it decked out the classic sneaker model with South Park character’s defining features. After an initial rapid sell-out, the sportswear brand is bringing the silhouette back once again for its exclusive Member’s Week raffle. Marking...
Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald's Release Collaborative Merch Collection
McDonald’s has found great success within the collaborative world. The world-renowned fast food chain has executed partnerships with the likes of Travis Scott, BTS, J Balvin and more, and even linked with Ye and Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for a packaging redesign initiative. And now, the creator of delicious crispy fries and McChickens as aligned with Cactus Plant Flea Market for a special team-up.
Off-White™ Re-Releases the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-Shirt to Benefit Planned Parenthood
Off-White™ has re-released the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-shirt, with the intention of raising funds for Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that offers reproductive health care in the United States and across the world. The short-sleeve, white T-shirt reinvents Holzer’s revered 1986 work Abuse of Power Comes as...
Panini America x Reebok Honor Prizm Sports Cards With New Footwear and Apparel Collection
Reebok has been going heavy on collaborations in recent memory as it has marketed it partnerships with the likes of Maison Margiela, Smiley and more. And to ring in the month of November, it’s going to add to its collaborations repertoire by cooking up a footwear and apparel capsule alongside Panini America.
Moose Knuckles x Post Malone Invokes Nature’s Winter Spirit
Moose Knuckles has tapped Post Malone for a nature-inspired collaboration. With a focus on element-ready performance outerwear, the partnership channels the Syracuse-born rapper’s unique style. Coming into the fold is a lineup of 10 gender-neutral garments including 3Q jackets, a fuzzy sherpa hooded jacket with matching joggers, a hoodless zip-up jacket and a sherpa cap. Appearing across the collection pieces is Realtree’s camouflage print in black and a custom golden yellow shade.
Louis Vuitton Heads to the Alps With ‘Snow’ Pre-Spring 2023 Capsule
Is heading to the alps with its latest Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Titled ‘Snow,’ the new capsule takes a look at ski-inspired dress notes. Although the capsule was brought to life by Vuitton’s creative teams and collaborators, it was first conceived by the house’s late menswear creative director, Virgil Abloh. What drives the offering is its analysis of the relationship between essential pieces and activewear. With an emphasis on functionality, the alpine-inspired collection is comprised of outerwear, knitwear, nylon ski garments, tracksuits and more.
A Closer Look at Ye's YEEZY Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection
Whether he’s tied to a corporate company or not, Ye is always going to find a way to create within the fashion realm. And in the midst of a buzzing Paris Fashion Week, the creative genius took time to host a runway show to showcase his latest YEEZY Season 9 ready-to-wear collection.
AMBUSH® SS23 Is for Rave Kids Only
Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® has been busy lately. Just this past week, the brand released a lunar-inspired campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Now, the Tokyo-based brand is calling out all of the club kids to play with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Inspired by Tokyo’s club culture and...
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
