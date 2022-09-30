ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Space telescopes capture NASA's asteroid slam with striking clarity

By MARCIA DUNN
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkRrH_0iGw9tsu00

The world now has stunning new photos of this week’s asteroid strike , the first planetary defense test of its kind.

NASA released pictures Thursday of the dramatic event, taken by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes.

A few hours later, SpaceX and NASA announced that they’re studying the feasibility of sending a private mission to Hubble — potentially led by a billionaire space tourist — to raise the aging telescope’s orbit and extend its life.

Telescopes on all seven continents watched Monday as NASA’s DART spacecraft slammed into the harmless space rock 7 million miles from Earth in hopes of altering its orbit .

Scientists won’t know the precise change in the asteroid’s orbit until November, but hope the experiment’s results instill confidence in using the technique if a killer asteroid heads toward Earth one day.

“This is an unprecedented view of an unprecedented event,” Johns Hopkins University planetary astronomer and mission leader Andy Rivkin said in a statement.

The photos will help scientists learn more about the little asteroid Dimorphos, which took the punch and ended up with a sizable crater.

The impact sent streams of rock and dirt hurtling into space, appearing in the

latest photos as bright rays emanating from the asteroid.

The brightness of this double asteroid system — the 525-foot Dimorphos is actually a moonlet circling around a bigger asteroid — tripled in the Hubble images after the impact, according to NASA.

Hubble and Webb will keep observing Dimorphos and its larger companion, Didymos, for several weeks.

The $325-million DART mission was launched last year . The spacecraft was built and managed by Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md.

As for Hubble, NASA officials emphasized Thursday that the observatory, launched 32 years ago, is in good shape and might have another decade of life left.

Hubble’s orbit is constantly shrinking, moving closer to Earth, but the telescope could have even more years ahead if it were boosted from its current 335 miles above Earth to 375 miles or more, scientists say. The six-month technical feasibility study by NASA and SpaceX also will consider whether any of Hubble’s parts could be replaced, presumably by a crew.

Jared Isaacman, a Pennsylvania tech entrepreneur who paid for his own SpaceX flight last year, said a Hubble mission, if approved, would fit nicely into his plan to take more spaceflights. But he stopped short of saying whether he was volunteering for the mission.

“We’re working on crazy ideas all the time,” Thomas Zurbuchen , NASA’s science mission chief, told reporters. “Frankly, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Thomas Zurbuchen
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Telescopes#Space Science#Space Rock#Asteroid#Johns Hopkins University
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
438K+
Followers
71K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy