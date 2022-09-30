ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery

Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver

Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO

