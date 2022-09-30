Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Seen With The Miami Heat
The popular receiver appeared at the Heat’s training camp yesterday.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
RELATED PEOPLE
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
JUNKIES: Eric Bickel calls on Ron Rivera to tender his resignation
As Washington falls to 1-3 on the season with a loss to Dallas, Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies thinks it’s time for drastic changes and is calling for Ron Rivera to have some dignity and resign as Commanders head coach.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike McCarthy Announces Official Monday Update On Dak Prescott
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared the latest on quarterback Dak Prescott this Monday afternoon. Prescott will meet with a doctor this Tuesday to determine the progress he's made since undergoing thumb surgery. The check-in with the doctor will likely determine Prescott's ...
Everything the Dallas Cowboys said after beating the Washington Commanders
What did Mike McCarthy, Cooper Rush, others say? All of the quotes from the Dallas Cowboys locker room
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Week 4 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Cowboys
Can Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush go 4-0 in his NFL career as a starting quarterback? Or can Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from his worst start of the young season?. The Cowboys [2-1] host the Washington Commanders [1-2] Sunday from AT&T Stadium in an important early-season NFC...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games
Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
Comments / 0