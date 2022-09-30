Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
Teen accused of making threats with AR-15 turns himself in to sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE: Fort Walton Beach Police said the teen accused of making threats on Snapchat with an AR-15 turned himself in “without incident” to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15. […]
Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident
A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
Reports of theft on Washington County school campuses leads to arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect was arrested on Monday after deputies say several items were stolen from schools in Washington County. According to officials, a call was made to Washington County Communications Center on September 14 from Chipley High School about a golf cart being supposedly stolen. A...
Florida deputies find woman in roach-infested home; caretakers arrested
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
WCTV
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 22 near Callaway
UPDATE AS OF 10:18 A.M. The road is now open. ——————————————————————————————————— A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY IS BELOW: BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deadly motorcycle crash has forced drivers to detour on Highway 22, near Highway 2297. Troopers said a truck and a motorcycle collided shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection. […]
Louisiana: Stolen emotional support dog reunited with owner after car theft
An emotional support dog has been reunited with his owner after the story of how the dog was stolen during a Metairie car theft made headlines last week.
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO arrests 10 at ‘nuisance’ home in Shalimar
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WALA) - Ten people have been arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. Lozada was found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes earlier this month. On Dec. 17, 2019 shot Reyes twice in the head. He then robbed Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes […]
Callaway tackles Cherry Street flooding
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding, bumpy roads and worn-out sidewalks are what residents have been used to while driving on Cherry Street in Callaway. But not for much longer. And for the past four years, city officials have been working on plans that will fix the road. “It is really our main thoroughfare and it […]
wtvy.com
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies
A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy when their 11-year-old son fell to his death from a balcony.
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
3 indicted on 1st degree premeditated murder in 2021 nightclub shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, […]
WJHG-TV
Callaway revitalization coming to life
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway’s economic growth since Hurricane Michael is something worth noting. “Now as far as economic development growth, we’re booming with new restaurants, businesses, shops, grocery stores,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “It’s a great time to be over here on the East side.”
washingtoncounty.news
Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire
Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
wvua23.com
Family, friends honor loved ones killed in Cottondale wreck last year
It’s been a year since three people were killed in a head-on collision in Cottondale. Ashley Stewart, Marty Green and Mary Hagadorn died in the wake of the U.S. Highway 11 crash, and on Friday family members of the deceased released dozens of balloons at the site of the crash in their honor.
Comments / 0