WJHG-TV

Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident

A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
CHIPLEY, FL
WFLA

Florida deputies find woman in roach-infested home; caretakers arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 22 near Callaway

UPDATE AS OF 10:18 A.M. The road is now open. ——————————————————————————————————— A PREVIOUS VERSION OF THIS STORY IS BELOW: BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deadly motorcycle crash has forced drivers to detour on Highway 22, near Highway 2297. Troopers said a truck and a motorcycle collided shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection. […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO arrests 10 at ‘nuisance’ home in Shalimar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WALA) - Ten people have been arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
SHALIMAR, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. man sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday. Lozada was found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes earlier this month. On Dec. 17, 2019 shot Reyes twice in the head. He then robbed Reyes of music equipment. After Lozada killed Reyes […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Callaway tackles Cherry Street flooding

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding, bumpy roads and worn-out sidewalks are what residents have been used to while driving on Cherry Street in Callaway. But not for much longer. And for the past four years, city officials have been working on plans that will fix the road. “It is really our main thoroughfare and it […]
CALLAWAY, FL
wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Callaway revitalization coming to life

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway’s economic growth since Hurricane Michael is something worth noting. “Now as far as economic development growth, we’re booming with new restaurants, businesses, shops, grocery stores,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “It’s a great time to be over here on the East side.”
CALLAWAY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire

Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
CHIPLEY, FL

