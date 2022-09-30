ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

La Esquina Mexican Café is bringing new authentic Mexican food to Jackson

JACKSON, MI – A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Jackson soon. Judith and Josue Orozco are opening La Esquina Mexican Cafe in mid-October inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant, 3634 McCain Road. Final touches are being added, but the couple aims to give Jacksonians a place to grab authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Judith said.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine. Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Two people displaced by fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two adults were displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. A fire started at a mobile home in Americana Estates, near the intersection of Drake Road and Stadium Drive, before 6:32 a.m. Oct. 4, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE

