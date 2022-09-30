ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Price of gas is above $6 a gallon again in California

By Stephanie Raymond
 4 days ago

Sacramento residents who went to fill up their tanks Thursday morning were greeted by a surprise: the price of gas had risen 15 cents per gallon -- literally overnight.

That puts the average cost of a gallon of gas in the California city at more than $6 per gallon, according to AAA. Just a week ago, it was selling for $5.42; three weeks before that, it was only $5.16 per gallon.

Analysts warn that pump prices may also break new records soon if they keep increasing at the current pace of 10-15 cents a day.

The average price for self-serve regular gasoline in California is $6.18, which is 66 cents higher than last week, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California . That compares to the average national price of $3.78, which is 10 cents higher than a week ago.

"This week saw the most significant gas price increases since they jumped 77 cents in one week in March," Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said in a statement. "Local wholesale gasoline prices are now 35 cents higher than their all-time record reached in June, when gas prices climbed to an all-time record average of $6.46 in Los Angeles."

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, the average price is $6.26 per gallon, which is 67 cents higher than last week, 98 cents higher than last month, and $1.85 higher than last year.

In San Diego, the average price is $6.20, which is 67 cents higher than last week, 96 cents higher than last month, and $1.85 higher than last year.

On the Central Coast, the average price is $6.20, which is 67 cents higher than last week, 80 cents higher than last month and $1.84 higher than last year.

In Riverside, the average per-gallon price is $6.11, which is 67 cents higher than last week, 95 cents higher than last month and $1.79 higher than a year ago.

In Bakersfield, the $5.97 average price is 51 cents higher than last Thursday, 58 cents higher than last month and $1.62 higher than a year ago.

In addition to refinery maintenance issues, experts are blaming the spike on the fact that most gas stations in the U.S. have started selling a less-expensive winter blend of gasoline, which has enabled them to lower prices.

While California is planning to make the switch too, it won't happen until November, according  to AAA.

CBS LA

Gas prices jump yet again, nearing record highs

For the 28th day in a row, gasoline prices have increased in Los Angeles. The 12.2 cent increase occurred overnight, bringing average prices close to record highs previously set in June -- now sitting at $6.38.The record, $6.46, was set on June 14, the last day of growth before a brief period of decline.However, prices have once again been on the upward trend, climbing $1.13 cents over the greater part of the last month, including the largest one-day jump since 2012, when average prices skyrocketed 15.3 cents on Thursday. Numbers increased throughout the Southland, with Orange County experiencing an average spike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Gov. Newsom addresses soaring gas prices, calls for early roll out of winter-blend fuel

As gas prices continue to soar in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the California Air Resources Board to allow refineries to begin distributing winter-blend gasoline earlier than usual. State refiners are required to produce a summer-blend gasoline through October in most areas of California, and after Oct. 31, a winter-blend gasoline […]
actionnewsnow.com

Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants

CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
CHICO, CA
