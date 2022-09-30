HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state where an old frontal boundary lingers. Drier and more stable conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This combined with an area of tropical moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast will support a wet pattern setting up for much of the state this weekend.

