ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Real Estate
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Open House#Fitness#New Place#Trump Tower#Waikiki Beach#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#First Hawaiian Bank#Central Ac
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: A look at gas prices

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Annual Men's March works to raise awareness about domestic violence. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual Men's March Against Violence...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Showers linger over the east end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state where an old frontal boundary lingers. Drier and more stable conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This combined with an area of tropical moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast will support a wet pattern setting up for much of the state this weekend.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy