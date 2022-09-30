Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
WSAZ
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
WSAZ
Fall events with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick shares the fall event line-up with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
WSAZ
William Shatner coming to the Clay Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
WSAZ
Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
WSAZ
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Good Day at 4: Delilah is up for Adoption
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We stopped by the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter in Cabell County, to meet Delilah, who’s ready to meet her forever family! If you’re not able to adopt, consider helping the shelter through volunteering or donating!
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Apple Festival, pres. by Paintsville Tourism
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some cool and cloudy weather could not keep the crowds away from the first Kentucky Apple Festival in three years as downtown Paintsville gets up for a big festival!. Several folks tried their hand at our job today and did a little Guest Weather for us!...
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Ironton Tribune
Huntington to dedicate street to Carter on Oct. 28
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — A longtime Marshall University professor and one of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists is set to be honored by the City of Huntington later this month. A street dedication ceremony is set for Friday, Oct. 28 to honor Phil Carter, who has taught social...
wymt.com
Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off its 58th year Friday, celebrating the annual fall festival in Johnson County for the first time since 2019. Organizers say the previous two years off, due to COVID-19, were necessary but not ideal. So, returning for the 2022 season left them with questions about how the town-favorite weekend would unfold.
Comments / 0