ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo County, MI
Health
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Linus Covid#General Health
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ottawa County holds expungement clinic to help residents begin the process

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defenders Office plans to hold a second expungement to begin the process of erasing eligible criminal convictions. The clinic is scheduled 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28 by appointment-only, according to office. Those interested must complete a registration form online to make an appointment.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail

GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Center Square

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right

The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy