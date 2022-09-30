ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council

I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
CYPRESS, CA
Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
CYPRESS, CA
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9

Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
SANTA ANA, CA
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4

The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial

Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
SANTA ANA, CA

