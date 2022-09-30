ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian’s official death toll has climbed to 62

This article was updated Sunday evening to include new information from the Medical Examiners Commission. The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 58 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. That official tally of storm-related deaths, which is based on autopsies, is expected...
Hurricane Ian’s death toll now stands at 48

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 44 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. Thirty of the victims died in Lee County, the southwestern Florida county that is home to some of the storm’s hardest-hit areas, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Most of those killed in the storm died from drowning, the board said.
