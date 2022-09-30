Read full article on original website
Related
wmfe.org
Hurricane Ian’s official death toll has climbed to 62
This article was updated Sunday evening to include new information from the Medical Examiners Commission. The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 58 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. That official tally of storm-related deaths, which is based on autopsies, is expected...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
wmfe.org
Hurricane Ian’s death toll now stands at 48
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 44 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. Thirty of the victims died in Lee County, the southwestern Florida county that is home to some of the storm’s hardest-hit areas, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Most of those killed in the storm died from drowning, the board said.
Comments / 0