ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedPage Today

Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance

Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
POLITICO

The holy grail for medical records

It’s just a matter of days before a U.S. health care milestone. That’s the Oct. 6 deadline the Health and Human Services Department set for providers to ensure medical records follow patients from provider to provider. The rule bars providers from hoarding records and aims to make it...
HEALTH SERVICES
CNET

How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance

Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Covered California#Health Equity#Health System#Race And Ethnicity#Medical Services#General Health#Medicare Advantage#Medigap#Medicaid#Taft Hartley Trust#Americans
HIT Consultant

Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips

According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023

CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
ECONOMY
aamc.org

AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline

The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
tobaccoreporter.com

Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction

The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
RETAIL
healio.com

Well-being resources for health care workers ‘woefully inadequate’

Emotional exhaustion has risen about 10% among health care workers in the United States. Physicians specifically saw lower emotional exhaustion scores in 2020, but a spike in 2021. There was also evidence of a “social contagion effect of exhaustion,” researchers wrote. Emotional exhaustion has increased about 10% for...
HEALTH
inbusinessphx.com

Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity

Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Bitter Reality Of The Competitive Medical Practice Landscape

Independent Physicians Are Facing Newer And Bigger Competitors In 2022; But Can They Handle The Reality?!. Illumination Initially published this article on Medium!. In August 2017, I published a short article titled "Actual Practice Management Will Require New Thinking." Within the piece, I shed light on the reality of disruptions physicians were facing and how important it was for independent medical practices to adopt new strategies to be competitive. Similarly, I tried to elaborate on how physicians needed to adjust attitudes towards the new reality.
Latifi

How Does Health Insurance Work?

Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
aamc.org

AAMC Joins 800 Health Care Groups in Letter Urging Action on APM Incentive Payments

The AAMC joined over 800 other physician and health care associations, health systems, provider practices, and accountable care organizations (ACOs) in a Sept. 28 letter urging congressional leadership to extend the 5% Advanced Alternative Payment Model (APM) incentive payments in the Medicare program. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy