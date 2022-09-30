Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Federal authorities charge 47 people in theft of $250 million from child nutrition program
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, whose founder was also indicted.
MedPage Today
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
There's something fishy going on in the competitive fishing world.
KEYT
First on CNN: US government to provide $266 million to build community, public health work force
The US government is awarding more than $266 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand the nation’s community and public health work force, officials will announce Friday. The plan’s overall investment in community health, outreach and health education workers — totaling more than $1.1 billion — is one...
POLITICO
The holy grail for medical records
It’s just a matter of days before a U.S. health care milestone. That’s the Oct. 6 deadline the Health and Human Services Department set for providers to ensure medical records follow patients from provider to provider. The rule bars providers from hoarding records and aims to make it...
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
aamc.org
AAMC, Health Groups Urge Delay for Information Sharing Deadline
The AAMC joined nine other health care organizations in a Sept. 26 letter urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to give providers and health information technology (IT) vendors more time to comply with the upcoming Oct. 6 deadline to expand the definition of electronic health information (EHI) for purposes of information sharing.
thebiochronicle.com
New Start-up Rippl Entered With $32 Million Funding: With The Aim to Focus on The Behavioral Health For Seniors at Home
Mental health is a serious concern all over society including for kids, youngsters, and citizens. Everybody goes through a mental illness like anxiety or depression once in their life. But the case of senior citizens is very critical. According to the CDC, it is estimated that 20% of people aged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tobaccoreporter.com
Transformation Index Finds ‘Differentiated Progress’ Toward Harm Reduction
The world’s 15 largest tobacco companies have made limited progress since 2020 to reduce the harm of their products, with high-risk combustible products still accounting for around 95 percent of retail sales volume, according to the second edition of the Tobacco Transformation Index, an initiative of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.
healio.com
Well-being resources for health care workers ‘woefully inadequate’
Emotional exhaustion has risen about 10% among health care workers in the United States. Physicians specifically saw lower emotional exhaustion scores in 2020, but a spike in 2021. There was also evidence of a “social contagion effect of exhaustion,” researchers wrote. Emotional exhaustion has increased about 10% for...
Wastewater monitoring is the ‘public health dream’ that helped fight COVID. But it also raises big ethical questions about privacy and consent
Scientists have spent an inordinate amount of time during the COVID pandemic sifting through sewage—an attempt to consult the so-called “oracle in the toilet” as to what the virus holds next. Their goal: trace the level of COVID in human waste to gauge its spread in individual...
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
The Bitter Reality Of The Competitive Medical Practice Landscape
Independent Physicians Are Facing Newer And Bigger Competitors In 2022; But Can They Handle The Reality?!. Illumination Initially published this article on Medium!. In August 2017, I published a short article titled "Actual Practice Management Will Require New Thinking." Within the piece, I shed light on the reality of disruptions physicians were facing and how important it was for independent medical practices to adopt new strategies to be competitive. Similarly, I tried to elaborate on how physicians needed to adjust attitudes towards the new reality.
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
aamc.org
AAMC Joins 800 Health Care Groups in Letter Urging Action on APM Incentive Payments
The AAMC joined over 800 other physician and health care associations, health systems, provider practices, and accountable care organizations (ACOs) in a Sept. 28 letter urging congressional leadership to extend the 5% Advanced Alternative Payment Model (APM) incentive payments in the Medicare program. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
Comments / 0