Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed

VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor...
Primary Care Centers of EKY are asking for help with flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, countless businesses and organizations across the region have stepped up to help those in need. Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) is one of the facilities giving back. Primary Care has partnered with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) to create the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative Disaster Recovery Grant, a fund focused on helping Kentuckians in need.
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district

The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest. You can help him win by voting here. Voting is open through October 13. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that...
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
