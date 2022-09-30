Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police to participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ event
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 10 will participate in ‘Coffee with a Trooper’ Wednesday morning. The event allows community members and law enforcement officials to come together to talk about community issues and learn more about each other. “The event is designed...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Narcan vending machine in Kentucky empty day after being installed
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine is completely empty just one day after it was installed. Vine Grove police Chief Kenny Mattingly said the machine was empty by 6 p.m. last Friday. The machine was just announced and unveiled the day before. "I thought it would...
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
Ohio murder suspect also ‘person of interest’ in possible West Virginia homicide case
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia. Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib […]
wymt.com
Commission meeting on how Kentucky will spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how that money will be spent. The...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
BET
Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment
The Louisville NAACP on Friday (Sept. 30) called on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign over his steadfast defense of law enforcement in the fatal 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. If he declines to step down, the civil rights organization will urge state...
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
wymt.com
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big factor...
wymt.com
Primary Care Centers of EKY are asking for help with flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, countless businesses and organizations across the region have stepped up to help those in need. Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) is one of the facilities giving back. Primary Care has partnered with the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) to create the Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative Disaster Recovery Grant, a fund focused on helping Kentuckians in need.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district
The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
wymt.com
Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is a quarterfinalist in America’s Favorite Pet contest. You can help him win by voting here. Voting is open through October 13. Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of “For Hank’s Sake,” a non-profit that...
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
