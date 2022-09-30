ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

BARC spays 1-year-old dog, only to euthanize her the next day

HOUSTON - BARC Houston's animal shelter says it must spay and neuter dogs and cats before putting them up for adoption. But when behavior issues are noted, those animals still don't make it out alive. A 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, Hannah, was spayed on September 1, then euthanized the next...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Conroe, TX
Pets & Animals
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE

After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 pumpkin patches in the Conroe, Montgomery area to enjoy this fall

Here are three pumpkin patches to visit in Conroe and Montgomery this fall. (Courtesy Pexels) 7 Acre farm is an interactive farm that offers a petting zoo, playground and mini golf course year-round. During October, the farm will display pumpkins all over the farm, including a pumpkin patch. $8.50 (admission). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. (Sun.). 4401 N. Frazier, Conroe. 936-890-2326. https://7acrewood.org.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Volunteers#Bursting At The Seams#Dog#Mcas#American
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE CONROE BOAT CRASH UPDATE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. The crash happened near the County Park, after the crash the boats drifted to the docks where medics were able to load the victims. Reports are that a kayaker witnessed the crash and kept a victim above water until first responders arrived and were able to start CPR. For a short time, it was believed at least two had gone under but further investigation showed all were accounted for. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash. Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
mocomotive.com

FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you. Thank you so much...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Conroe residents launch online jewelry store

Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
PASADENA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy