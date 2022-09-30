ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

fishduck.com

Oregon Head Coaches: If You Leave, Your New Team Will Fire You

From a couple of bleacher bums, here’s a revelation that every Oregon head coach should consider: if you jump ship for a new head coaching position, you won’t last three years there. You can look it up. Going back through 128 years of Oregon football, not one Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Trick or Treat with Pacific City's Dory Fleet on N. Oregon Coast

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Those spectacular sights of boats zooming in fast onto the beach at Cape Kiwanda are one of those absolutely unforgettable scenes on any trip to the north Oregon coast town of Pacific City. At first what appears to be an act of desperate recklessness, as some random fishing boat out there makes a sudden beeline, ends with an accurate, triumphant landing that's almost graceful. It's certainly a surprise to those who view it for the first time ever. (Courtesy photo: dory boat dressed as a Viking boat)
PACIFIC CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
WILSONVILLE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Kitzhaber Urges Health Care Unity In Face Of Brewing Storm

Oregon’s frayed health care system needs a united front to head off a perfect storm of financial and workforce challenges that keeps patients stuck in emergency rooms waiting for an open hospital bed, former Gov. John Kitzhaber said Thursday. The former Democratic governor was the keynote speaker for the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
MARION COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lost hunter found in woods after massive search

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
LANE COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
GRAND RONDE, OR

