Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
fishduck.com
Oregon Head Coaches: If You Leave, Your New Team Will Fire You
From a couple of bleacher bums, here’s a revelation that every Oregon head coach should consider: if you jump ship for a new head coaching position, you won’t last three years there. You can look it up. Going back through 128 years of Oregon football, not one Oregon...
A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game
The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
beachconnection.net
Trick or Treat with Pacific City's Dory Fleet on N. Oregon Coast
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Those spectacular sights of boats zooming in fast onto the beach at Cape Kiwanda are one of those absolutely unforgettable scenes on any trip to the north Oregon coast town of Pacific City. At first what appears to be an act of desperate recklessness, as some random fishing boat out there makes a sudden beeline, ends with an accurate, triumphant landing that's almost graceful. It's certainly a surprise to those who view it for the first time ever. (Courtesy photo: dory boat dressed as a Viking boat)
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber Urges Health Care Unity In Face Of Brewing Storm
Oregon’s frayed health care system needs a united front to head off a perfect storm of financial and workforce challenges that keeps patients stuck in emergency rooms waiting for an open hospital bed, former Gov. John Kitzhaber said Thursday. The former Democratic governor was the keynote speaker for the...
kptv.com
‘Our identities are not political’: ACLU and Newberg schools respond to display policy ruling
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Following a Sept. 22 Yamhill County circuit court ruling on the Newberg School District display policy, the district Twitter account released an 18-tweet “thread” on Friday evening as the initial statement from the board of directors about the ruling. On Sept. 22, the court...
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
KVAL
Southwest Airlines adds a new nonstop service for Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport has just added another stop on their roster. Southwest Airlines announced they're adding a new nonstop service between Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Eugene Airport (EUG). That starts February 19, 2023. The current scheduled flight times are:. EUG 3:35 p.m. - BUR 5:50...
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
klcc.org
Salem Police release photos of vehicle involved in Sept. 28 fatal hit-and-run
The Salem Police Traffic Team say they’ve identified the vehicle involved in last Wednesday’s fatal hit and run, which led to the death of 66-year-old pedestrian Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer. Investigators are now asking for tips on finding the following pickup truck:. 1998 dark blue Chevy...
Comments / 0