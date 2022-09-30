Read full article on original website
Why are the Chicago Bears not starting Teven Jenkins?
The Chicago Bears are four weeks into the season, and they’re still holding in-game tryouts for right guard. It’s because of a less-than-ideal Wednesday practice from one of the top-producing linemen — Teven Jenkins. Now, it makes some sense considering the age of the offensive line and...
Chicago Cubs: 5 positive takeaways from the 2022 season
Although the 2022 Cubs season is all but done with two games to play, it is evident that there are more solid pieces on this roster than we once believed. Before the season started, Chicago brought in Marcus Stroman in a surprising move, solidifying the rotation in a major way, while avoiding the price tag that comes with a bona fide ace.
3 takeways from behind-the-scenes look at Chicago Bulls training camp
While most teams strictly operate behind closed doors, the Chicago Bulls treated fans today to the first episode of their All-Access series for the 2022-23 season. This video series has quickly become quite possibly the highest quality production among all NBA teams, and allows us a chance to see behind-the-scenes footage that would otherwise be completely inaccessible.
