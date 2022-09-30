Read full article on original website
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
4 reasons why Frank Reich will be the first head coach fired this season
We’re getting to the point in the season where what we see on the field is who the team is.
Chiefs reportedly interested in bringing back Marcus Kemp
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly interested in bringing back wide receiver Marcus Kemp, per reporter Matt Derrick. The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position right now, but nothing is considered major at this stage knowing that all three players affected could suit up in Week 4. Still, the Chiefs are making sure to have backup help with their reported interest in a familiar face.
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Corey Coleman released by Kansas City Chiefs
The Corey Coleman experiment is officially over for the Kansas City Chiefs after his release on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ended the Corey Coleman experiment of 2022 with his reported release on Tuesday. The team decided to let him go, per NFL reporter Field Yates. Coleman never...
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Chiefs news: Jerrion Ealy suspended six games by NFL
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Jerrion Ealy has been suspended by the National Football League for violating the performance enhancing drug policy. The National Football League has suspended Kansas City Chiefs running back/wide receiver Jerrion Ealy a total of six games, per the league’s transaction wire. The suspension is for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
