The Independent

Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms

Virgin Atlantic is giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.Cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem...
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
inputmag.com

Check out these sustainable travel bags before your next trip

Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean travel plans are. Whether you’re planning a big backpacking trip or flying somewhere tropical, it’s important your traveling gear is as exciting as your upcoming itinerary. While you’ve probably planned which outfits and shoes you’ll be packing on your next adventure, it’s worth giving a second thought to how you’ll be packing them.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560

The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
gulfcoastmedia.com

4 tips for luggage shopping according to pro travelers

(BPT) - Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford

A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
The Independent

Train services to be decimated by biggest rail strike of the year

Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest strike of the year.Only 11% of normal services will run and there will be no trains in many areas, Network Rail said.Lines will be closed for the whole day between London and several major cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich and Manchester.⚠️ Please only travel by train tomorrow if it's absolutely necessary. There is a very limited service with no services at all in some places. 🗺️ Check the map of open lines and plan ahead: ➡️ https://t.co/J29niIOr7H#Strike pic.twitter.com/3RR5hMl6Ek— Network Rail (@networkrail) September 30, 2022Avanti West...
BBC

'Worcester parking machine glitch drained my bank accounts'

Drivers have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after a glitch with car park payment machines. Andy Gynn has been left in unarranged overdrafts after 122 transactions drained £610 from his bank accounts. Countless drivers in Worcester have reported similar problems, with some being charged for car...
BBC

