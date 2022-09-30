Read full article on original website
Passenger Praised For Refusing To Change Seats On 10-Hour Flight So Family Could Sit Together
A passenger has been praised for refusing to give up his seat on a 10-hour flight so that a family could sit together. In this case, I’m totally on the side of the passenger. Passenger Praised (And I Praise Him Too) For Refusing To Change His Seat For Rude...
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Extraordinary moment pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they want to disembark with show of hands after delay
THIS is the extraordinary moment a pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they wanted to disembark at with a show of hands. The captain appears to have left it up to passengers to pick where they would leave the easyJet aircraft after being held up by delays. The plane...
Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms
Virgin Atlantic is giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.Cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem...
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
Check out these sustainable travel bags before your next trip
Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean travel plans are. Whether you’re planning a big backpacking trip or flying somewhere tropical, it’s important your traveling gear is as exciting as your upcoming itinerary. While you’ve probably planned which outfits and shoes you’ll be packing on your next adventure, it’s worth giving a second thought to how you’ll be packing them.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
4 tips for luggage shopping according to pro travelers
(BPT) - Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors
The plunging pound may cause British holidaymakers to choke at the prices if and when they next choose to go abroad. But one slice of the travel industry is seeing a silver lining in the storm clouds. Tour operators catering for visitors are quietly calling it their best month for...
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
From Private Jets to Superyachts, How Much It Costs To Rent the Most Luxurious Transportation
For most people, getting from point A to point B, whether for daily commute or vacation, is at best a tedious necessity that goes off without incident, or at worst a nightmare scenario that turns them...
Uber for Flying: 10 Best Private Jet Apps
Not too long ago, the concept of booking a car service on demand, via a smartphone app, seemed eerily futuristic, but thanks to the rise of Uber and Lyft, this practice is now more common than hailing...
Holiday booking hacks: Budget expert shares tips for cutting costs when you jet off
Going on holiday is expensive, especially when you have the whole family in tow. So news that flights across the half-term school holidays are around 42% more expensive than they were before the pandemic will not be welcome. For many families, getting away on holiday is a welcome break and...
Train services to be decimated by biggest rail strike of the year
Britain’s rail network will be decimated on Saturday due to the biggest strike of the year.Only 11% of normal services will run and there will be no trains in many areas, Network Rail said.Lines will be closed for the whole day between London and several major cities such as Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich and Manchester.⚠️ Please only travel by train tomorrow if it's absolutely necessary. There is a very limited service with no services at all in some places. 🗺️ Check the map of open lines and plan ahead: ➡️ https://t.co/J29niIOr7H#Strike pic.twitter.com/3RR5hMl6Ek— Network Rail (@networkrail) September 30, 2022Avanti West...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
'Worcester parking machine glitch drained my bank accounts'
Drivers have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after a glitch with car park payment machines. Andy Gynn has been left in unarranged overdrafts after 122 transactions drained £610 from his bank accounts. Countless drivers in Worcester have reported similar problems, with some being charged for car...
