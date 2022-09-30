ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Aaron Judge breaks American League homerun record at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night. During the Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees game in Arlington on Tuesday, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' American League record.The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader."He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father's mark was matched by Judge. "I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."Judge attempted to break the record during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and again Monday night during a game against the Rangers. 
Mets reliever wants Braves rematch in MLB Playoffs

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have been extremely competitive this season, and the Braves recently swept the Mets in a series. The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have been extremely competitive with each other this season. Their last series against each other of the regular season ended with the Braves sweeping the Mets, which is certainly disappointing for New York, who clung to their top spot in the NL East standings until then.
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out

The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder

With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
