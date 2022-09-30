Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Aaron Judge breaks American League homerun record at Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night. During the Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees game in Arlington on Tuesday, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' American League record.The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader."He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father's mark was matched by Judge. "I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."Judge attempted to break the record during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and again Monday night during a game against the Rangers.
Astros playoffs schedule 2022: Where to watch on TV and live stream
The Houston Astros continue to be the cream of the crop in the American League and in 2022, they are looking to make it to the ALCS for the sixth straight season and making it to the World Series in four of those seasons. The Houston Astros are returning to...
When Will the Eagles Lose Their First Game? (Latest Odds, Picks for Every Remaining Game, Undefeated Season)
Good things happen when you start off 4-0 in the NFL, especially if you're the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' last undefeated start through their first four games came back in 2004, when Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, and head coach Andy Reid made it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Mets reliever wants Braves rematch in MLB Playoffs
The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have been extremely competitive this season, and the Braves recently swept the Mets in a series. The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have been extremely competitive with each other this season. Their last series against each other of the regular season ended with the Braves sweeping the Mets, which is certainly disappointing for New York, who clung to their top spot in the NL East standings until then.
Chiefs Bettors Will Love These Primetime Trends for Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs are major favorites in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it may be due to the fact that they are once again in primetime for the world to see. The Chiefs play their third primetime game of the season in Week 5 on Monday Night Football, and Kansas City has won six straight games under the lights with head coach Andy Reid at the helm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out
The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder
With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
MLB games today: Aaron Judge pursues 62nd home run on Tuesday
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
