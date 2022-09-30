The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on Sept. 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On Sept. 23 it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").

