Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Florida businesses line up for FEMA approval on Hurricane Ian cleanup
PALM CITY, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City.
kshb.com
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
kshb.com
Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
kshb.com
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Drought is expanding over Kansas, Missouri
The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on Sept. 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On Sept. 23 it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").
kshb.com
Hurricane Ian will present many health concerns for Floridians
For Colleen Harty and the tens of thousands of people living in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, the storm is over. "Miserable, miserable," said Harty. But Ian will still threaten their health for months and years to come. In the first few weeks, experts say larger numbers of deep cuts...
kshb.com
Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon. Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos online. Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above. Some residents in Enoch...
kshb.com
Lamb Jam! Hundreds of sheep block Utah canyon road
HUNTINGTON, Utah — There was a baaaaa-d traffic jam in Utah over the weekend, all thanks to a few hundred (thousand?) residents out for a leisurely stroll. Anyone driving through Huntington Canyon was caught in a baaaaa-ck up that stretched for a good distance as a large herd of sheep was on the move in Manti-La Sal National Forest.
RELATED PEOPLE
kshb.com
3 more warm days before changes late Thursday in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures are warm, near 80°, the next four days before a significant drop. Highs fall to the 50s on Friday behind a strong Canadian cold front; No rain expected with the front at this time. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clear and nice....
Comments / 0