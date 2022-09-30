ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Shelton, CT
i95 ROCK

When the Brookfield Bobcat is Away, the Bear Cubs Will Play

He's a former radio host, a karaoke host, a football coach and a Brookfield resident, his name is Johnny Love and this happened in his backyard. Johnny sent the following videos to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Morning Show on I95. Johnny knows we covered the movements of the Danbury moose recently, and asked the question: "Can we get back to the bears?" NOTE - 2 Videos in Instagram post below.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
sheltonherald.com

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
DANBURY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple

My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

Get the Scoop on a Major Deal That Just Went Down in New Canaan

In New Canaan, a stunning estate tucked into its own realm of privacy has clinched a new title. Overlooking the serene John D. Milne Lake, the Connecticut home has become the town’s second highest sale of 2022 so far after closing for $7.6 million. Originally asking $6.695 million, shingle-style manor pulled off quite the feat.
NEW CANAAN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT

