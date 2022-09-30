ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn’s 15 Greatest Songs, From ‘Honky Tonk Girl’ to ‘The Pill’ to Her Jack White Collaboration

Forever defined by the ethos of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” — the No. 1 country hit of 1970 that lent its title to her bestselling autobiography and the 1980 film that gave Sissy Spacek an Oscar — Loretta Lynn’s voice and music could never be confined. Lynn could be sweetly naturalistic and dewy on a song such as 1965’s “Blue Kentucky Girl,” then turn around and be curt and forceful on politicized tracks such as 1966’s Vietnam-themed “Dear Uncle Sam” and 1975’s birth-control anthem “The Pill.” She saved some self-assured cockiness for any track she rollickingly recorded with the words “honky tonk” in its name – including the seminal “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” which she re-recorded for her final 2021 album.
Register Citizen

Watch Loretta Lynn Sing ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” at Her Final Full Concert

On April 22, 2017, Loretta Lynn took the stage at the Tarrytown Music Hall, a small theater outside New York City. Lynn, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90, had celebrated her 85th birthday a week earlier with a triumphant two-night run at the Ryman Auditorium, but this was a low-profile gig — just Lynn and her band playing to 800 or so fans.
Parade

Spice Girls Celebrate 25 Years of 'Spiceworld' With Special Gift to Fans

The Spice Girls know what their fans really really want: an expanded version of their Spiceworld album!. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their multi-million selling second album, the Spice Girls are releasing a new and expanded version, dubbed Spiceworld 25, which will release later this fall. The album will...
