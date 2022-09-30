Read full article on original website
20-year-old man gets eight years for felony gun charge in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man arrested in 2021 with outstanding warrants and gun charges was sentenced to federal prison on Monday. Thomas Brooks II, 20, of Rockford pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal firearm possession. A previously convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited to possess firearms. In the plea...
Dixon High School shooter sentencing trial underway
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - More than five years after a former student opened fire at a Dixon High School graduation practice, his sentencing trial is underway. Court began at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the sentencing of Matthew Milby Jr. before Judge John Redington at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon.
Dixon High School shooter gets 60 years
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Matthew Milby Jr. gets 60 years in prison for the 2018 shooting at a Dixon High School graduation practice. Judge John Redington handed down the sentence just two hours into the hearing at the Lee County courthouse in Dixon. Milby Jr. received 30 years for...
Former Winnebago Co. GOP Chairperson arrested on felony charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County Republican Central Committee Chairperson Eli Nicolosi is arrested on felony charges after he allegedly attacked a man Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County, Nicolosi’s wife called 9-1-1 saying her husband beat up her boyfriend at the family’s Loves...
Beloit police: No charges in 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - No one faces charges in the death of a four-year-old hit by a vehicle Saturday outside a Beloit sports complex. “This wasn’t a situation of speeding or distracted driving,” the Beloit Police Department shared Monday in a news release via Facebook. Investigators say the...
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
Dixon man faces felony arson charges after house fire
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Dixon man was arrested Monday in connection with a house fire last week. John Sandusky is accused of starting the fire. He faces two felony arson charges in connection with the incident. Dixon police and firefighters responded Thursday, Sept. 29 to the 400 block...
Jo Daviess Co. state’s attorney challenges ‘No Cash Bail’ provisions in Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf challenges the constitutionality of the “No Cash Bail” provisions of the Illinois “SAFE-T Act” in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The suit comes before the January 1 enactment of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Lee County woman among two dead in two-vehicle crash
SUBLETTE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people died and one was seriously injured in a devastating Lee County crash on Saturday. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. Saturday, October 1, to the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads for a fatal crash. Deputies say that a...
Fire to Rockford home causes $50,000 in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford firefighters were able to put out a fire in about ten minutes in the 800 block of Emerson Drive, but not before the home suffered about $50,000 in damages. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. The two people living at the home were able to get out safely; but the residence sustained heavy heat, smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is helping find a place to stay for the two displaced adults.
Nurses express anger at no-show board members, lose out on increased wages
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rage, shock and defeat are how some Stephenson County nurses describe their feelings Monday night, after they say board members cheated them out of a raise. “What’s gonna happen to us,” said a Stephenson Nurse Center nurse. It was a Stephenson County board meeting...
A ‘Walk to Remember’ those who died too soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of walking but also a lot of hugging this Sunday for parents that had to do the unthinkable; burying their children, but they refuse to bury their memories. The annual event at the YMCA honors those who have experienced the death of newborns, stillborns,...
South Beloit to apply for grant to build S. Bluff Rd. bike path
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A bike path to offer safer routes for kids at Riverview Elementary School could be a possibility. The city of South Beloit passed a resolution Friday to apply for a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to fund the creation of a bike path on S. Bluff Rd. If selected, the city would receive more than $3.1 million: almost $2.5 million from the state and more than $600,000 matched by the city to cover engineering and construction.
Warm and Sunny Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 70′s. Down to the low 40′s tonight. Back to the middle 70′s tomorrow with a few more clouds. Cooler by the end of the week with our 1st freeze likely Friday night.
OSF HealthCare and Pink Heals hosts parade for four-year-old on hospice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Medical Center in Rockford and Pink Heals partnered up to host a fire truck parade for a four-year-old girl on hospice care. Dozens of community members and local law enforcement surprise Aliyah at her home. OFS HealthCare hospice manager Barb Johnsons says, she is one of the younger patients that’s been on hospice in Rockford. Johnson says that’s why today’s parade was even more important to sponsor, so Aliyah and her family can have something special to remember.
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center alone I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
First craft cannabis grow house opens in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The marijuana industry rakes in millions of dollars for Illinois each year, and Rockford’s marijuana economy is growing with the introduction of a new grow house. Star Buds is a craft grow company with an ownership that is 66% black. The company expects to bring...
Up to $25 per hour for seasonal jobs at UPS in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiring is underway at UPS for the holiday season. The company will host a hiring event this weekend in Rockford to fill 1500 seasonal positions. From 9 to noon on Saturday, October 7, and from 8 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, UPS will host a job fair at 5497 Kishwaukee Rd. in Rockford.
Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
Community members volunteer to work in nature at Fall Harvest Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A service opportunity for all ages brings almost 100 people to volunteer their day collecting seeds from native wildflowers and grasses in Rockton. Officials say those seeds will then be stored over the winter, where they will later be used for future prairie plantings at various Natural Land Institute preserves. Organizers believe the event is a great activity for anyone and everyone, and an even better opportunity to spend the day outside to learn more about all the beauty that comes in nature.
