England vs USA: Date, TV channel, live stream FREE, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Wembley clash

By James Orr
 4 days ago
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley in nothing short of a mammoth clash.

All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions.

England return to sold-out Wembley
Sarina Wiegman is preparing for next year's Word Cup

England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The challenge of facing the world champions is one we look forward to and it is another tough fixture to measure our progress as we look to continue to make the next step forward.

“We are so excited to be able to go back to Wembley after our incredible experience in July.

“It will be a special evening and a great celebration for our fans, but we also know it will be a challenging game against very strong opposition.

“We are working hard towards next summer and this will help us understand where we are in our preparation."

England then face Czech Republic at Brighton on Tuesday night as they continue to gear up for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

When is England vs USA?

England vs USA takes place on Friday, October 7.

The match kicks off at 8pm UK time.

Wembley Stadium is long sold out for the match.

What live stream and TV channel is England vs USA on?

England vs USA will be broadcast live on ITV 1.

And the game will be live streamed on the ITV Hub.

ITV's coverage gets underway from 7.30pm.

Is England vs USA FREE?

Yes, ITV is free to air for those in the UK.

USA captain Becky Sauerbrunn will be playing at Wembley

What is the team news?

Wiegmann has named a 24-woman squad for the upcoming clashes against USA and Czech Republic, including a call up for Man City loanee Jess Park who has been lighting up the WSL for Everton.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham United), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jessica Park (Everton, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

The US Sun

The US Sun

