ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 11

Kelley Mchugh
3d ago

when you are told to evacuate, go. its tjat simple. your belongings are not worth your familys life.

Reply
3
Kathy Staton
3d ago

you say you lost everything but the most important thing is you didn't lose your life

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC News

‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
People

Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'

"I was literally terrified," Dominic Cameratta's daughter Ella tells PEOPLE of the possible shark sighting in a neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers, Florida A shark potentially got a little too close for comfort to one Florida family amid Hurricane Ian's wrath. On Wednesday morning, Dominic Cameratta was looking out the window at the water rising near his home in Fort Myers, Florida. He started taking a video to show his neighbors how high the water was in their backyard, but then he noticed something big moving in the water. "I see this thing flopping...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC News

Hurricane Ian death toll reaches 100 ahead of Biden’s visit to Florida

As President Biden prepares to visit Florida on Wednesday, search and rescue teams are still working through devastated areas looking for survivors after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state’s gulf coast last week. NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Carol Lee break down where the recovery efforts stand across Florida and what to expect from the president’s visit to the hardest hit areas. Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Mommy#Msnbc
NBC News

Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Homeowners are coming to terms with a new reality as they rebuild in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only about 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance, most of that through the federal government. In central Florida, which saw record flooding during Ian, less than 5% of homes have federal flood coverage.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian

(ORMOND BEACH, FL) – A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. According to authorities, the woman was killed when she was hit by a storm surge wave at Ormond Beach and got pulled away. She was initially rescued by a family member but was pulled out a second time. She was rescued again by a family member and was on the shore when EMS arrived, but they were unable to save her.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

508K+
Followers
56K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy