Peering Into Rallybio's Recent Short Interest

Rallybio's RLYB short percent of float has fallen 4.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 638 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Best Buy Co?

Best Buy Co's BBY short percent of float has fallen 3.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.71 million shares sold short, which is 5.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PepsiCo. Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 70.63% to $0.5. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13889.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings...
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst

Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.

The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
