ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man dies 1 minute before Cleveland ambulance arrives after delay

By Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRiyR_0iGw4h0900

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a Cleveland ambulance to a hit and run on the Shoreway.

Records show the victim was pronounced dead one minute before the EMS unit arrived, so we investigated what took so long to send medical help.

Kendric Shadwick died and his family is now speaking out.

In the early hours of the morning of Sept. 19, calls started pouring in to 911.

Warrant issued for local man who left dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions

“I see a man in the middle of the street,” one caller said.

A dispatcher asked another, “Somebody just ran him over?”

The caller answered “Yeah, somebody just ran him over.”

The dispatcher responded with, “They’re on the way, OK? They’re coming.”

But, the I-Team found that call came in on yet another night with Cleveland EMS short-staffed. Records show it took twice as long to get an ambulance to that scene as it should have.

Dispatch records show the response time for the ambulance was 16 minutes. The city has said its target for top priority calls is eight minutes.

We spoke to Shadwick’s mother, Shawnte Currie.

“I would have expected a quicker response time. If the ambulance would have responded quicker, I feel like he would have had a fighting chance,” she said. “Since they didn’t have a quicker response time, they robbed my son of the opportunity to even try to fight for his life.”

Dispatch records also show firefighters declared her son dead 15 minutes after the call. But, again, an ambulance arrived after 16 minutes.

The city confirms that, the night of that call, Cleveland EMS was short on ambulances. They were down almost a quarter from the number expected on your streets.

Local school bus driver arrested for drunk driving

EMS first dispatched a unit from a hospital on the west side. This incident happened on the northeast side of town.

We’ve learned the ambulance at the station closest to the scene was one of the units not running that night.
Cleveland Police say they’re investigating.

They say it appeared to be a hit and run, and it may have occurred as the man killed had been walking along the highway.

Meanwhile, the I-team has reported on chronic short-staffing with Cleveland EMS for years.

In the end, the Shadwick’s mother says she’s not surprised by a long delay when her son needed help right away.

“It’s really frustrating,” she said. “They do not take care of their citizens well.”

We put in a request to talk to someone from EMS on camera. We did not get a response to that from the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Multi-car crash in Lake County leaves woman dead, 4 injured; police investigating

MADISON, Ohio — One woman is dead and four others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Lake County last Friday. The Madison Township Police Department on Tuesday released more details of the incident, saying the ordeal began when a 2009 Pontiac driven by a 69-year-old man went left-of-center on U.S. Route 20 west around 12:45 p.m. The Pontiac side-swiped a 2018 Toyota just beyond McMackin Road before striking a 2017 Buick almost head-on, and the Buick was then hit from behind by a 2010 Ford.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County school bus accident sends 2 to hospital

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jefferson Area local schools bus was involved in a head-on accident with an SUV in Plymouth Township near the Route 11 and Route 46 interchange Monday, according to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. Plymouth Township Firefighters were called to the scene at about...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Cleveland Police#Hit And Run#The Ambulance#Cleveland Ems
WKYC

2 dead after Avon Lake house fire Sunday morning

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Two unidentified victims were found dead in a residence in Avon Lake Sunday morning after a house fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 7:21 a.m., the Avon Lake...
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made after man found shot to death in street

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, several injured in 4-car crash in Lake County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department said one person died and several others were hurt Friday after a four-car crash. Officers were called out around 12:45 p.m. to the 5300 block of North Ridge Road for a head-on crash. Three of the cars were destroyed and...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy