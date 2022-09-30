Microwavable bowl holders can come in handy for removing hot bowls from the microwave. But they also have to be safe to use inside the device. That obviously means not catching fire during use or afterward. It turns out that Demdaco had to issue a recall for some of the microwavable bowl holders for that very reason. The fabric can char or even catch fire after just three minutes in the microwave.

ECONOMY ・ 17 DAYS AGO