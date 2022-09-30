The good news: it’s next Saturday! Even better news: there are still a few hot tickets left. Go right here, right now, and grab those tickets. Funds raised at this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes and benefit reception will continue to set the pace for how rapidly the Association can address the health of Turtle Creek and the urban decay threatening it. Support, determination, and commitment to TCA is the engine that drives the TCA every day. They invite you to join in the fun and help accelerate the beautification of Turtle Creek this Saturday, October 8th. I hope to see you there!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO