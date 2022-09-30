Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak PrescottLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Quick! The Turtle Creek Association’s 21st Annual Tour of Homes is Selling Out
The good news: it’s next Saturday! Even better news: there are still a few hot tickets left. Go right here, right now, and grab those tickets. Funds raised at this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes and benefit reception will continue to set the pace for how rapidly the Association can address the health of Turtle Creek and the urban decay threatening it. Support, determination, and commitment to TCA is the engine that drives the TCA every day. They invite you to join in the fun and help accelerate the beautification of Turtle Creek this Saturday, October 8th. I hope to see you there!
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
papercitymag.com
10 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This October — Outdoor Fun, Stockyards Scares and a Whiskey Halloween
Catering superstar Jenny Castor will share her entertaining tips at a special Fort Worth event. It's just one of the Best Things to Do in Fort Worth this October. It’s a golden time of year in Fort Worth when patio season is finally gloriously here. Luckily, there are plenty of things to do outside too. But everyone could use a guide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check out the best chili cook-offs & festivals in Texas: Report
Chili in Texas is probably just as important as steaks, barbecue, TexMex, and other food staples the Lone Star States has to offer.
addisonmagazine.com
Prestonwood Place Welcomes Five New Tenants
“We are taking Prestonwood Place to the next level with these additions,” said President of Northwood Retail, Ward Kampf. “Buff City Soap is one of the fastest-growing retail tenants, Loro is best-in-class with a special Texas/Asian twist, Sweetgreen is a leading quick-serve restaurant concept and One Medical is on the cutting edge of healthcare. The recent growth in Dallas is phenomenal, and Prestonwood Place’s central location and access to strong employee and customer bases are allowing the center to advance in sync with the city.”
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
hotelnewsresource.com
Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Sold
HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek - an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resortscollection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bring Your Own Tots’: Texas Theatre screening ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with film’s stars
DALLAS (KDAF) — Heat up some tots, bust out your “Vote For Pedro” shirt and head on down to the Texas Theatre next April for a screening of Napoleon Dynamite. On April 1, 2023, almost 19 years after the film was first released in the U.S., The Texas Theatre will be hosting a screening of […]
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
insideradio.com
Dallas Gets Its ‘Freak’ On As iHeart Launches ‘Hot Talk’ Format On KEGL.
After a weekend of playing songs with the word “Freak” in their title, iHeartMedia debuted “97.1 The Freak” KEGL at 3pm (CT) on Monday, Oct. 3. The station is described as “Hot Talk” and “a broad-based personality radio station that connects in a personal way with the DFW audience.” Each of the three primetime dayparts announced so far, covering 7am -7pm, features a three- or four-member personality team.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
dmagazine.com
A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three week run.
papercitymag.com
Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party
Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2
Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Your Guide To Pumpkin Patches In Collin County & Beyond
Pumpkin season is officially here! Either if you were looking to carve spooky Jack o’lanterns or make a nice fall soup, here’s your opportunity to hand pick the perfect most plump pumpkin in your local patch. Get ready to go pumpkin hunting with this list of the best...
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
Dallas airport ranked among top 3 large airports in America
When flying to your latest destination, finding the best airport possible for you is of the utmost importance and when it comes to large airports, Dallas isn't short on them.
Comments / 0