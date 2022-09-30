ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick! The Turtle Creek Association’s 21st Annual Tour of Homes is Selling Out

The good news: it’s next Saturday! Even better news: there are still a few hot tickets left. Go right here, right now, and grab those tickets. Funds raised at this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes and benefit reception will continue to set the pace for how rapidly the Association can address the health of Turtle Creek and the urban decay threatening it. Support, determination, and commitment to TCA is the engine that drives the TCA every day. They invite you to join in the fun and help accelerate the beautification of Turtle Creek this Saturday, October 8th. I hope to see you there!
LoneStar 92

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
addisonmagazine.com

Prestonwood Place Welcomes Five New Tenants

“We are taking Prestonwood Place to the next level with these additions,” said President of Northwood Retail, Ward Kampf. “Buff City Soap is one of the fastest-growing retail tenants, Loro is best-in-class with a special Texas/Asian twist, Sweetgreen is a leading quick-serve restaurant concept and One Medical is on the cutting edge of healthcare. The recent growth in Dallas is phenomenal, and Prestonwood Place’s central location and access to strong employee and customer bases are allowing the center to advance in sync with the city.”
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas Sold

HN Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investor, has announced the acquisition of the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek - an iconic century-old former private estate that was transformed in the early 1980s by Caroline Rose Hunt into Dallas's premier hospitality destination, becoming the first property of the revered global Rosewood Hotels & Resortscollection. Already firmly embedded within the Dallas landscape through a strategic portfolio of mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality developments, HN Capital Partners continues to expand its presence within the area through the purchase of this renowned property.
insideradio.com

Dallas Gets Its ‘Freak’ On As iHeart Launches ‘Hot Talk’ Format On KEGL.

After a weekend of playing songs with the word “Freak” in their title, iHeartMedia debuted “97.1 The Freak” KEGL at 3pm (CT) on Monday, Oct. 3. The station is described as “Hot Talk” and “a broad-based personality radio station that connects in a personal way with the DFW audience.” Each of the three primetime dayparts announced so far, covering 7am -7pm, features a three- or four-member personality team.
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
dmagazine.com

A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three week run.
papercitymag.com

Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party

Founder of Wildlike Alysa Teichman, and Joanne Teichman. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2

Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
