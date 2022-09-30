Caravan Swim Club is a breezy, poolside spot at Westchester’s Hotel June where you can drink delicious cocktails in a cabana, but don’t expect a stand-out meal from its Baja-inspired menu. Apart from it being a convenient stop after landing at LAX and a chill place to have a drink, not much else makes this a distinctive destination. The menu is a mix of Mexican, Tex-Mex, and American dishes, all of which are listed at hotel prices (i.e., $25 for three shrimp tacos). Our biggest issue with the food at Caravan, however, is the overall lack of flavor. The cauliflower nachos are coated in a coconut turmeric cashew queso that tastes like unseasoned boiled cauliflower and those (expensive) shrimp tacos are fried in a bland beer batter. There are a few redeeming dishes on the menu, but for the most part, eating here felt like playing a game called, “do you taste anything, or is it just me?”

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO