QP Tapas
The menu at QP Tapas is an izakaya/Spanish tapas mashup. That may sound a little busy, but this is not a case of conflicting puzzle pieces being jammed against each other—this place is delicious. QP isn’t technically its own restaurant. The team takes over the casual Coral Gables lunch spot MKT Kitchen Fridays and Saturdays for dinner service. The menu is a mix of simple dishes that let great ingredients shine—like caviar-topped Don Bocarte anchovies—and complex plates that will act like a defibrillator to anyone stuck in a restaurant rut. If you’re one of those people, order the uni risotto, which is exactly what it sounds like (and exactly as good as it sounds), and the excellent okonomiyaki made with your choice of mushroom escabeche or chorizo. Alcohol options include wine and sake by the glass or bottle as well as a lovely frozen sangria.
Pure Indian Cooking
People just strolling in isn’t something that happens at this Indian restaurant on Fulham High Street. The plain brown exterior with ‘Pure Indian Cooking’—a name that feels like it was conjured up on a stressful episode of The Apprentice—plastered on the front doesn’t demand attention. Yet if you look inside the dark tinted glass windows on a Friday evening, you’ll see goats’ cheese samosas being passed across tables, garlic naan dunked into a fragrant fish curry, and people glancing quickly at the menu before ordering from memory. This is a place people seek out and settle into for the whole evening because this low-key restaurant is serving the best Indian food in Fulham.
Caravan Swim Club
Caravan Swim Club is a breezy, poolside spot at Westchester’s Hotel June where you can drink delicious cocktails in a cabana, but don’t expect a stand-out meal from its Baja-inspired menu. Apart from it being a convenient stop after landing at LAX and a chill place to have a drink, not much else makes this a distinctive destination. The menu is a mix of Mexican, Tex-Mex, and American dishes, all of which are listed at hotel prices (i.e., $25 for three shrimp tacos). Our biggest issue with the food at Caravan, however, is the overall lack of flavor. The cauliflower nachos are coated in a coconut turmeric cashew queso that tastes like unseasoned boiled cauliflower and those (expensive) shrimp tacos are fried in a bland beer batter. There are a few redeeming dishes on the menu, but for the most part, eating here felt like playing a game called, “do you taste anything, or is it just me?”
Uovo
Uovo is a casual pasta bar opened by the Sugarfish people with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini. The small and very modern space in Downtown Santa Monica is cool, so if you’re roaming around near the Promenade by yourself and looking for a decently priced place to eat, Uovo is a great option.
Long Island City
ICONYC is a brewery tucked away in a small plaza of sorts in Long Island City, and it has plenty of outdoor seating. If you come here in the evening, you can sit at a picnic table, drink some beer, and enjoy a meal from one of the neighboring restaurants under a glowing ceiling of string lights. This brewery is known for its spicy, savory Oktoberfest, but we prefer the roasted flavors of their thick, brown lagers with names like “Dark Days To Come” and “Lucifer’s Playground.” ICONYC is an extremely dog-friendly space, and in the winter, they’re well-equipped with heat lamps and covers for their outdoor area.
Flavourtown Bakery
If you spend just a minute on this Fulham cake shop’s Instagram page, you’ll understand why you don’t rock up and get one cupcake to go. You might head to the small, pink-tinged bakery with that intention, but you’ll end up leaving with a box of assorted cupcakes, a Mars Bar brownie, a monster slice of red velvet cake, and a hot choc cookie for the road. And by the road, we mean your mouth. With fun combos like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. And you should, because they taste even better than they look—seriously impressive when they look this good. There are a couple of tables inside but your best bet is to take away.
SingleCut Beersmiths
SingleCut isn't just a great brewery. It’s also an excellent music venue. They frequently host live music, and there's a large collection of vinyl behind the bar that you can request to hear. Nothing is ever too loud in the loft-like space, but there’s enough of a scene to have a fun Friday night out. Come when there’s no live music, and you can watch a movie while you play some games. They have a ton of IPAs and a chocolate milk stout on draft, and you're welcome to bring your own food. (There's a pizza place and a Chinese restaurant on the same lot.)
Great State Burger
Great State Burger recently got purchased by the Sea Creatures team (a la Bateau, Walrus And The Carpenter) and it’s way better than it used to be—at least when it comes to the Ballard location. The crinkle fries are hot and crunchy, the burgers are well-salted and juicy, and the milkshakes are thick and frosty. If you’re desperate for a double stack with gooey yellow american cheese alongside a chocolate malt, you can feel good about grabbing that here.
Sushi J
Amidst the chaos that is Crossroads’ indoor mall food court, you’ll find one of the best sushi spots on the Eastside. Sushi J serves a pretty limited selection of excellent maki rolls and chirashi bowls, but the one item to prioritize is their seared salmon nigiri. It’s the only nigiri here that’s available in a platter of 10 pieces, and for good reason: the rice is seasoned perfectly, there isn’t too much spicy mayo over the top, and the high-quality fish dissolves like a pat of butter. This blowtorched majesty is so good that we can’t think about it without experiencing the same forlorn yearning that a fairytale princess feels in the beginning of a children’s book. There isn’t a better quick Bellevue lunch than this.
Mandalay
You could randomly point at a map of SF and land within scootering distance of a Burma Superstar, one of their many offshoots, or any of the other fantastic Burmese places across town. But the definitive Beyoncé of them all is Mandalay, a casual Richmond spot that we have to thank for being the first Burmese restaurant to open in SF back in 1984. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood here, thanks to the bright yellow walls and colorful umbrellas hanging overhead. That, and the fact that their dishes—from nutty tea leaf salads and coconut chicken noodle soup to pumpkin pork stew—explode with funky, savory, and sweet flavor. Come with a group, order enough food to cover every square inch of your table, and wash it all down with beer, sake, and $10 glasses of house wine.
Rykn Cafe
Located in the same boutique hotel as Kodō, this daytime spot in the Arts District is ideal if you happen to be having a breakfast meeting with an influencer. Everything about the interior space is jaw-dropping, from smooth cement walls to the in-ground tree in the middle of the dining room, and it makes us feel like we’re at a serene tea garden.They only serve a short menu of drinks like a black sesame cappuccino and some pastries in the morning, but after 11am, you’ll find Japanese dishes like cold soba, nigiri, or a tsukune sauerkraut sandwich.
Chrissy's Pizza
Some of the best pizza in Brooklyn is currently being made in an “off-brand home oven” in Bushwick. To get it, you’ll need to follow @chrissys.pizza on Instagram, wait for them to release some pickup dates, then turn on your notifications so you can slide into their DMs the moment orders go live. You might have to wait three weeks to actually eat that pizza, but we promise, it’s worth it. The crust is impossibly crisp, the sauce is rich and sweet, and the cheese ratio is ideal. There’s also some secret ingredient that gives this pizza a little something extra. Love? Magic? You’ll have to try it for yourself.
The Old Clam House
A meal at The Old Clam House starts with a shot of complimentary hot clam juice. It’ll prime you for all the sautéed shellfish, seafood pastas, creamy chowders, and other perfectly solid fish-forward specials you’ll consume at this Bayview seafood classic. The salty drink is a fitting start to dinner at the city’s oldest running restaurant in the same location (established in 1861), which heavily leans into the nautical theme. Oversized fish mounts, hanging fishing nets, and ocean-inspired photos and knickknacks might make you feel like you’re on a grand ship ready for an equally grand voyage. If not, the fish-themed silverware and vodka-infused clam shooters sure will.
Roji
You'll be charmed by Roji, a 10-seater omakase spot in Mayfair, before you even sit down, as you ring its little bell and are invited in by a polite server. Inside the minimalist restaurant, a counter, around which the table is wrapped, is where the husband and wife chef team are at work—slicing Arctic char and plating oysters. The eight courses, including an eight piece nigiri selection, are exceptional, with the chef talking you through the meal in a knowledgeable but unpretentious way. An evening here feels like you’ve been invited to a very exclusive, very delicious dinner party—one which is hands down one of the best sushi experiences in London.
Irori
Irori’s website homepage has ‘Delivery & Takeaway’ plastered all over it, but you should know that this small, casual Japanese spot on Shepherds Bush Road also has a couple of tables and some high window seats inside. Order their refreshing California roll, which comes topped with spicy mayo swirls, a prawn tempura dragon roll, or their good-value sharing box for two, which has 42 pieces of sushi. The sushi is made to order and is an ideal lunch or dinner option when you’re looking to fill up on kaburimaki in west London.
Seattle Pops
It’s really easy to get indecisive in Wallingford when it comes to dessert, as there are a handful of ice cream shops to choose from. But if you want a popsicle, there’s only one option: Seattle Pops. There are fruit- and cream-based ones, but our favorites feature spears of homemade brownies shoved inside flavors like mint grasshopper or coffee. If you want to customize yours, they offer dips, drizzles, and other toppings.
The Proud Bird
The Proud Bird is an LAX-adjacent food hall (don’t worry, you don’t actually have to enter the airport to eat here) featuring six different vendors including Bludso’s BBQ, plus stalls serving cocktails, teriyaki bowls, pizza, and more. On top of several decommissioned fighter planes your kid can gawk at, they can also burn off some of that energy at the full outdoor play area complete with slides, tunnels, and the muffling roar of nearby airplanes.
Keys & Heels
When it comes to speakeasies, the more random the facade, the better. Keys & Heels is disguised as a locksmith and shoe repair shop (established in 1971), and that’s pretty damn random. Inside, you’ll find lots of bistro tables, a disco ball, comfy couches, and well-made cocktails with names like Barefoot & Topless and Late Night Lover. The latter is an espresso martini made with whiskey, and it’ll keep you up and mess you up at the same time. It always feels busy here, but you’ll never feel packed in like sardines, and they occasionally host events like magic shows where someone will guess both your birthday and the code to unlock your phone (which will genuinely make you feel uncomfortable).
Indian Summer
Thanks to their tandoori platters that sizzle loud enough to hear through walls, Indian Summer has been Central Harlem’s go-to Indian spot for a while now. All of their tender tandoori options arrive with a perfect char, and you’ll find some seafood selections that aren’t always on standard Indian menus. But the dish you shouldn’t leave without trying is the battakh khumb wala, a duck breast with super crispy skin sitting in a spicy, creamy almond-saffron sauce. When the weather permits, you can sit at a cute cafe table in the enclave a couple steps below street level.
Tacos Mx
A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spot, this Mexican kitchen in Fulham is one of those ‘if you know you know’ kind of places. Order from the window and try to nab one of the few seats outside while you wait, because the sooner you eat the crispy baja fish or chilli beef tacos after getting your food, the better. Everything is made fresh to order, so there's always a little bit of a wait. While you do, try not to stare as you watch others perched on the benches get messy with a steak fajita burrito. They also make very good churros, so save some stomach space for dessert if you’ve got a sweet tooth.
