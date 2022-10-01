ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Grateful’ Myles Garrett speaks after crash

By Justin Dennis, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3vm2_0iGw2rVl00

BEREA , Ohio (WJW) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time following his Monday afternoon rollover crash .

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he told reporters from the locker room at the Browns’ facility. “I’m glad that everything worked out in a positive light.”

Former Browns player found dead in California

He also thanked the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the first responders at the scene along State Road in Sharon Township where his vehicle flipped and landed in a ditch.

“For me, it was a little bit of a blur with all that happened,” Garrett said.

Garrett told reporters he believes he saw an animal come into the roadway from the right side of his vehicle. He swerved to avoid it, then overcorrected to avoid a car in the opposing lane — “it was just a quick flash,” he said.

He was cited Thursday by troopers for failure to control. Troopers said Garrett’s speed was a contributing factor. Garrett said he was traveling 65 mph in what was a 45 mph zone.

Court records show Garrett has been cited for speeding at least six times in the past four years, the FOX 8 I-Team reported .

“I think this will definitely be a wakeup call for me. I’m just trying to be smart overall with driving and not take for granted that I’m able to still be here,” he said.

“Right now, I’m just grateful to be here in the facility … to be able to walk and talk.”

Garrett said he was wearing his seatbelt and he wasn’t using his phone when he crashed.

“Emotionally, I’m pretty grounded with it. I’ve put it all behind me. Physically, I’m still dealing with the injuries that came along with it,” Garrett said.

What happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and should he have been playing?

Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and bumps and bruises, the Browns said Thursday.

When speaking to reporters Friday, some of those bruises and cuts were evident near his left eye. Garrett said he burst a blood vessel in that eye, but doctors said his vision is OK.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday Garret is continuing to rehabilitate at the facility and his eligibility is “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Over the next 48 hours, they’ll review how he responds to treatment, he said.

“For each one of our players, you try to make the best decision you can for that particular player,” Stefanski said. “… We want to make sure we get all the information before we make a decision.”

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

