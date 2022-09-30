Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to stay when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
Officers looking for bear that attacked, injured man
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are searching for a bear that attacked a man in New Castle Saturday night.
Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park
The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
KJCT8
Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
nbc11news.com
True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
KJCT8
Around average temperatures for the work-week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we stayed dry the entire day with partly cloudy skies, and today will be the same. During the morning, we continued with the dry conditions and some light cloud cover, and as a result, it will be the same across most Western Slope except for the higher elevations. There are chances of a few scattered showers during the daytime for our mountains and light snowfall at nighttime.
KJCT8
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
Man survives after bear attacks him in backyard
A man in New Castle survived after a bear attacked him in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands. Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents are still searching for the bear.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘They Are Putting Litter Boxes in Schools for People Who Identify As Cats,’ Says Boebert. ‘Not True,’ Responds Durango School District
U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”. Furries are fans of anthropomorphic animals. The term refers...
nbc11news.com
Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon customers in Grand Junction may be without service today as an outage appears to be affecting most of the Grand Valley. According to downdetector.com, more than 300 customers have reported a loss of service since 7 a.m. this morning. We’ve reached out to Verizon...
KJCT8
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
KJCT8
Fruita Community Center closed Oct. 10-16
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Community Center will be closed from Monday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, for it’s annual maintenance. Each year, the facility closes so a deep clean can be completed as well as a variety of repairs and upgrades. The indoor pool will...
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
KJCT8
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!. Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction housing market unpredictable post-pandemic
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The housing market has been unpredictable since the pandemic started. One month, it’s a sellers’ market. Then, it becomes a buyers’ market. But today, neither of those groups is seeing a favorable shift. Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Realtor Skylar Kraai says that...
KJCT8
Rain eases annual deficit, drier weather arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re coming out of a rainy weekend and heading into a dry and seasonably cool week. Some lingering clouds and light rain are possible Monday, even as drying begins. Rainfall amounts have been as high as an inch over the past three days. We...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
KJCT8
Dry weather returns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past three days, rainfall has been one of the main stories. Grand Junction received 0.33 inches on Friday, Saturday at 0.08, and yesterday at 0.52 inches. Grand Junction received 0.92 inches over the past three, but today will be different. In the morning, dry conditions have been prominent in the Grand Valley and Montrose with light cloud cover. Throughout the day, we will continue to see partly cloudy skies with some clearing, but there is a chance of a quick pop-up shower for our valleys towards the afternoon. However, precipitation chances will remain slim for the valleys and more significant for our mountains.
