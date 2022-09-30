Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Where Sportradar Gr Stands With Analysts
Sportradar Gr SRAD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sportradar Gr. The company has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $8.00.
Benzinga
Peering Into Rallybio's Recent Short Interest
Rallybio's RLYB short percent of float has fallen 4.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 638 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About UWM Hldgs
Within the last quarter, UWM Hldgs UWMC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UWM Hldgs has an average price target of $3.25 with a high of $4.00 and a low of $2.50.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Benzinga
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst
Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
The Ethereum Merge Was A Success: Now What? Interview With Launchnodes CEO Jaydeep Korde
Arguably the largest event since the creation of Bitcoin, Ethereum successfully merged its beacon chain to become fully proof of stake less than a month ago. Not only was this huge for the Ethereum community, but The Merge was the largest decarbonization event in history, reducing the world’s energy consumption by 0.2%. Since The Merge occurred, however, Ethereum has fallen in price. Investors are starting to ask: Now What??
Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
High Times, Elegance, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Among 8 Cannabis Co. Involved in Promotion Scheme, Says SEC
On September 30, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had charged eight cannabis stocks, in a stock promotion scheme that included Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Elegance Brands Inc. (now Sway Energy Corp.), and High Times Holdings HTHC, reported Debra Borchardt for Green Market Report. “The SEC says investors...
Benzinga
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") NMI,NMREF announced today, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, consultants, officers and directors. A total of 4,000,000 Options were granted.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Ra Medical Systems Stock Is Surging Today
Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED shares are trading higher Tuesday after Catheter Precision announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application for its VIVO technology. Ra Medical entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately held Catheter Precision in early September. VIVO, the company's lead product, is a non-invasive...
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 70.63% to $0.5. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13889.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. Cooper-Standard Holdings...
Benzinga
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DAL
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Four Corners Property
Four Corners Property FCPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Four Corners Property. The company has an average price target of $30.0 with a high of $33.00 and a low of $28.00.
Where LyondellBasell Industries Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $95.6 versus the current price of LyondellBasell Industries at $80.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0