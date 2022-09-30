Read full article on original website
Where Sportradar Gr Stands With Analysts
Sportradar Gr SRAD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sportradar Gr. The company has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $8.00.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DAL
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Peering Into Rallybio's Recent Short Interest
Rallybio's RLYB short percent of float has fallen 4.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 638 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst
Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing. Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income
Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Bank of New York Mellon Stands With Analysts
Bank of New York Mellon BK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of New York Mellon has an average price target of $45.25 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $41.00.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
High Times, Elegance, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Among 8 Cannabis Co. Involved in Promotion Scheme, Says SEC
On September 30, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had charged eight cannabis stocks, in a stock promotion scheme that included Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Elegance Brands Inc. (now Sway Energy Corp.), and High Times Holdings HTHC, reported Debra Borchardt for Green Market Report. “The SEC says investors...
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
Looking At Laredo Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum. Looking at options history for Laredo Petroleum LPI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened...
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
