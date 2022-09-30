Read full article on original website
Sight Sciences' Near-Term Upside Is Limited, Says This Analyst
Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating and no price target. The analyst warns that the recent competitive launches in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) market will be a headwind to Sight Sciences' revenue growth and limit the stock's near-term upside. SGHT's OMNI system,...
Where Sportradar Gr Stands With Analysts
Sportradar Gr SRAD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sportradar Gr. The company has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $8.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income
Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.41%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion. Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it...
The Ethereum Merge Was A Success: Now What? Interview With Launchnodes CEO Jaydeep Korde
Arguably the largest event since the creation of Bitcoin, Ethereum successfully merged its beacon chain to become fully proof of stake less than a month ago. Not only was this huge for the Ethereum community, but The Merge was the largest decarbonization event in history, reducing the world’s energy consumption by 0.2%. Since The Merge occurred, however, Ethereum has fallen in price. Investors are starting to ask: Now What??
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Inhibrx INBX stock rose 40.4% to $28.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Inhibrx's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1119.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Why Ra Medical Systems Stock Is Surging Today
Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED shares are trading higher Tuesday after Catheter Precision announced the filing of a new U.S. patent application for its VIVO technology. Ra Medical entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately held Catheter Precision in early September. VIVO, the company's lead product, is a non-invasive...
Trading Credit Suisse's Technical Levels As Markets Sweat The Bank's Future
It is hard to imagine that Monday's news cycle on Credit Suisse Group AG CS would have a positive impact on the issue and perhaps on global markets as well. But it has. What are the possible implications for the beleaguered stock from a technical perspective?. Long-Term Loser: What so...
Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Is The Market Feeling About Best Buy Co?
Best Buy Co's BBY short percent of float has fallen 3.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.71 million shares sold short, which is 5.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Apple Analysts Flag 'Major Buying Opportunity': Why The Recent Pullback Hasn't Derailed The Stock's Ride To $210
Apple Inc AAPL shares are down about 7% over the last month and one analyst firm sees a significant buying opportunity amid the pullback. What Happened: Tigress Financial Partners on Tuesday reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Apple. The firm also maintained a $210 price target on the stock despite its pullback in recent weeks.
