Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Block
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Block SQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income
Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Intel Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Intel INTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Peering Into Rallybio's Recent Short Interest
Rallybio's RLYB short percent of float has fallen 4.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 638 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 11.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where LyondellBasell Industries Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $95.6 versus the current price of LyondellBasell Industries at $80.48, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Apple Analysts Flag 'Major Buying Opportunity': Why The Recent Pullback Hasn't Derailed The Stock's Ride To $210
Apple Inc AAPL shares are down about 7% over the last month and one analyst firm sees a significant buying opportunity amid the pullback. What Happened: Tigress Financial Partners on Tuesday reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Apple. The firm also maintained a $210 price target on the stock despite its pullback in recent weeks.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund VFL (the "National Muni Fund") a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "VFL," declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be October 20, 2022.
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
Vertiv Faces Spending Pullback, Supply Woes & Potential Asia-Pacific Slowdown, Says Analyst
Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a price target of $10.00. The company had announced that its CEO Rob Johnson, will be stepping down due to health reasons effective December 31, 2022. His successor Giordano Albertazzi, the analyst says,...
Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 10 Years
Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion. Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 10 years...
CommScope Stock Gains On Rating Upgrade & Price Target Hike By Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri upgraded the ratings on shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc COMM to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $17 from $11. The analyst went for the upgrade based on sector checks, model driver review, and debt paydown greater than consensus. Driven by...
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
