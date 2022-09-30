Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Click10.com
Search, recovery missions underway in Lee County as Hurricane Ian forces thousands to evacuate
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Lee County Sherriff Carmine Marceno held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the city’s search and rescue recovery mission due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. City officials in southwest Florida also confirmed that they are working diligently to get a...
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
recordpatriot.com
Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
Click10.com
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
Garden & Gun
How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida
These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
wlrn.org
Bonita Springs residents and business owners try to recover from Hurricane Ian's storm surge
Southwest Florida residents are continuing the cleanup after the catastrophic mess that Hurricane Ian's winds and storm surge made this week, including the Bonita Springs area. Bonita Beach Road is surrounded by bay water on either side and only a few blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. On that street...
wuft.org
Cape Coral residents deal with limited food and water supplies after Hurricane Ian devastated the area
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Those impacted by Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast were hit hard by flooding and other storm damage, now they’re also facing the prospect of dwindling food and water supplies. The Lee County government announced Saturday that they have opened 8 Points of Distribution...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
