Fort Myers Beach, FL

Click10.com

Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
FORT MYERS, FL
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL
recordpatriot.com

Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
SANIBEL, FL
Garden & Gun

How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida

These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
FORT MYERS, FL

