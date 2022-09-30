Read full article on original website
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing. Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
Where Sportradar Gr Stands With Analysts
Sportradar Gr SRAD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sportradar Gr. The company has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $8.00.
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 37 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.
Danaher Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.
The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
S&P 500 Rises 100 Points; Nasdaq Up 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.55% to 30,241.93 while the NASDAQ rose 3.14% to 11,155.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.72% to 3,778.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
