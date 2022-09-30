ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing. Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Where Sportradar Gr Stands With Analysts

Sportradar Gr SRAD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sportradar Gr. The company has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $8.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for PacWest Banc

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on PacWest Banc PACW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 37 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Danaher Whale Trades For October 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Repeat of 2000 And 2008 Luming? A Critical Look At The S&P 500.

The S&P 500 has declined by 17% since the high of August. This includes a further decline of 11% since my last update. The price made light work of the trendline I highlighted in my previous article, breaking through it and declining further to the weekly 200 simple moving average (w200sma), where the price is now finding support.
STOCKS
Economy
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today

Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Rises 100 Points; Nasdaq Up 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.55% to 30,241.93 while the NASDAQ rose 3.14% to 11,155.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.72% to 3,778.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

