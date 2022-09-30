ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
RIFLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
nbc11news.com

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction launches national search for new police chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has officially launched a nationwide search for a new Chief of Police. The public is invited to provide their personal input for the qualities and qualifications they want to see in the next Chief of Police. The public is invited to share their thoughts on October 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the City Fire Department Training Room at 625 Ute. Avenue.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
CBS Denver

Man survives after bear attacks him in backyard

A man in New Castle survived after a bear attacked him in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands.   Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents are still searching for the bear. 
NEW CASTLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Around average temperatures for the work-week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday, we stayed dry the entire day with partly cloudy skies, and today will be the same. During the morning, we continued with the dry conditions and some light cloud cover, and as a result, it will be the same across most Western Slope except for the higher elevations. There are chances of a few scattered showers during the daytime for our mountains and light snowfall at nighttime.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Lane
nbc11news.com

Verizon outage reported in Grand Junction

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon customers in Grand Junction may be without service today as an outage appears to be affecting most of the Grand Valley. According to downdetector.com, more than 300 customers have reported a loss of service since 7 a.m. this morning. We’ve reached out to Verizon...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Fruita Community Center closed Oct. 10-16

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita Community Center will be closed from Monday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, for it’s annual maintenance. Each year, the facility closes so a deep clean can be completed as well as a variety of repairs and upgrades. The indoor pool will...
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!. Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
nbc11news.com

Sunny, near-seasonable temperatures this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier, cooler weather will settle into Western Colorado this week. The normal high temperature at Grand Junction for October 3 is 73 degrees. The normal low temperature is 45 degrees. We’ll be near or slightly warmer than this, but overall it will be a dry, near-seasonable week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction housing market unpredictable post-pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The housing market has been unpredictable since the pandemic started. One month, it’s a sellers’ market. Then, it becomes a buyers’ market. But today, neither of those groups is seeing a favorable shift. Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Realtor Skylar Kraai says that...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc11news.com

Rain eases annual deficit, drier weather arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re coming out of a rainy weekend and heading into a dry and seasonably cool week. Some lingering clouds and light rain are possible Monday, even as drying begins. Rainfall amounts have been as high as an inch over the past three days. We...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy