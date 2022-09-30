ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Happea's, Sushi Bar, and the Wrapper

Miami's latest round of openings includes the debut of California's Sushi Bar in Miami Beach, a plant-based restaurant in Brickell dubbed Happea's, and one of the latest vendors to join Smorgasburg Miami. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Happea's. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try

We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
we-heart.com

Considering a move to Miami? These ultra-luxurious residence towers are perfectly situated for exceptional living...

From sun-drenched ocean views to at-your-fingertip entertainment opportunities, Miami’s incredible lifestyle remains one of the most sought-after experiences for people worldwide. This is luxury living at its finest, where you can attend exclusive events at prestigious Miami establishments, enjoy strolls along pedestrian-friendly walking paths, and relax in your serene residence high above the city skyline.
MIAMI, FL
Apartment Therapy

This Jetsetter’s Bright Miami Loft Has a High Joy Ratio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Earlier this year, Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon downsized from a two-bedroom condo to a one-bedroom loft in a downtown Miami high-rise. “Before I even moved in,” she says, “it was clear that I wanted this new place to be my sanctuary, somewhere I could make new and happy memories. I may be here for a while so when I was looking at listings, I kept thinking: ‘Will this be somewhere I’ll enjoy living a decade from now?'”
MIAMI, FL
wedr.com

Win Tickets to Caribbean Culture Fest!

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to Caribbean Culture Fest on Saturday & Sunday October 16-17th at the Miramar Regional Amphitheater! Caribbean Culture Fest, debuted in 2019, is a fusion of arts, food and music. Its goal is to promote the Caribbean Culture as a whole. It’s a 3-Day Event where Caribbean Natives, descendants from all over the world come together with family and friends to experience this rich culture.
MIRAMAR, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cohaitungchi.com

73 Wonderful Things To Do In Miami This January

We’ve made it to yet another year despite all odds, which means we get clean slate to start the year off with a bang. And luckily, we’ve got some of the best plans in town to to fill up your slate with some of the most exciting plans in town. So without further ado, here are 72 of the best things to do in Miami this January:
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

26-Story ‘Family Focused’ Tal Aventura Gets Approval

In Aventura, a 26-story tower called Tal Aventura has just obtained conditional use approval. Tal Aventura is planned to include 86 “family-focused” condo units. The majority of residences will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet. 2151 Development Group and 2020 Acquisitions are the developers, with IDEA Architects...
AVENTURA, FL
bocaratontribune.com

It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
BOCA RATON, FL
upressonline.com

COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Miami River Project In Brickell Increasing Size To Nearly 2K Apartments

Miami River’s developer has just signed an agreement with Miami Dade’s Water and Sewer Department, in a deal that will see more apartments than originally planned. According to the September 27 addendum to the original utilities agreement, the Miami River Special Area Plan in Brickell will now include:
MIAMI, FL

