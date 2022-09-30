ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

MyNorthwest

Improved air quality on the way to western Washington

It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
PORT ANGELES, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest

Skykomish businesses staying open amidst Bolt Creek Fire

With evacuations and Highway 2 closures, the Bolt Creek Fire has dealt Skykomish one blow after another these past few weeks. As the 17-square-mile fire burns high atop the hillside to the north of town, Skykomish is under a Level 2 Get Set evacuation — meaning people should be prepared to go at a moment’s notice. So far, the fire has not destroyed any homes.
SKYKOMISH, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute

Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Bolt Creek Fire re-closes 3 mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish

US Route 2 is closed again because flames from the Bolt Creek wildfire were dangerously close to the roadway Monday night. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews closed the highway between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish overnight, a three-mile stretch between mileposts 46 and 49. US...
SKYKOMISH, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
PUYALLUP, WA
