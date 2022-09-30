Read full article on original website
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
US 2 reopens again as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
WSDOT announced that they have reopened US 2 after a brief closure this morning to clear hazards caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. While the road has reopened, WSDOT warns drivers that future closures could happen. Update 9:38 a.m.:. US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and...
MyNorthwest
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
Skykomish businesses staying open amidst Bolt Creek Fire
With evacuations and Highway 2 closures, the Bolt Creek Fire has dealt Skykomish one blow after another these past few weeks. As the 17-square-mile fire burns high atop the hillside to the north of town, Skykomish is under a Level 2 Get Set evacuation — meaning people should be prepared to go at a moment’s notice. So far, the fire has not destroyed any homes.
myedmondsnews.com
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Travel Alert: SR 18 lane closures will prepare for upcoming improvements to I-90 and SR 18 in Snoqualmie
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, work on State Route 18 will affect drivers in both directions of the highway. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be felling trees near the Interstate 90 interchange and drilling for soil samples west of the Tiger Mountain summit.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Rainy season is in a month, are you ready with flood insurance?
If you live in a flood-prone area and do not already have flood insurance, now is the time to get it. Homeowner and commercial insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is federally supported by congressionally backed funding from the National Flood Insurance Program. NFIP policies go...
Shooting near Ship Canal Bridge homeless encampment slows Friday commute
Update 9:20 a.m.: All express lanes on I-5 have been reopened as traffic returns to normal. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell went to the scene near the Ship Canal Bridge where the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said four gunshots were reported Friday morning. When police arrived, they found two victims, one of which was later found in an encampment under the bridge where a fire broke out Wednesday. Trooper Johnson said there is no reason to believe that the fire and shooting are related.
Tri-City Herald
It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?
Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
Bolt Creek Fire re-closes 3 mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish
US Route 2 is closed again because flames from the Bolt Creek wildfire were dangerously close to the roadway Monday night. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews closed the highway between Northeast Old Cascade Highway and Skykomish overnight, a three-mile stretch between mileposts 46 and 49. US...
Seattle encampment fires up 15% in 2022: ‘It’s tough every time’
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to 1,133 fires at encampments so far in 2022, not including Wednesday’s fire that sent smoke by drivers from under the north end of the Ship Canal Bridge. SFD was able to provide numbers from Jan. 1 to Sept. 25, with a few...
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
MyNorthwest
