South Texas Blood and Tissue Center accepting donations to help Florida following Hurricane Ian
Following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is collecting San Antonio blood donations to send to the Sunshine State.
Around 2 million Florida customers are still without power as of Friday morning, and at least 12 people there are confirmed dead in the storm's wake, according to NBC News . Although there isn't an immediate need for blood, STBTC is accepting donations in case the need arises.
“Although blood supplies are low nationally, blood centers come together to help one another when events like hurricanes arise,” STBTC Chief Operating Officer Adrienne Mendoza said in a statement. “Centers came to our aid when Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in 2017, and we will stand ready if our neighbors in Florida need help.”
All blood types are needed, though STBTC officials said there’s a substantial demand for donors of type O negative blood, which is universally compatible.
Those who want to help Florida’s recovery effort by donating blood can schedule an appointment at one of the nine donating centers or at a community blood drive, according to STBTC.
