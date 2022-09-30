Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
Joliet Shooting: Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
starvedrock.media
House Fire Breaks Out In Ottawa
A fire in a bedroom of a house in Ottawa sent one person to the hospital. Just before 2 o'clock Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street for a report of a fire in a bedroom with people trapped. Police and a neighbor helped getting folks out of the home. One person taken to OSF in Ottawa while another person received medical treatment on the scene.
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
starvedrock.media
Drug Paraphernalia Purchase Leads To Liquor Store Denial In Oglesby
What's okay in La Salle isn't automatically acceptable in Oglesby. The Oglesby City Council unanimously denied a liquor license permit for J. Patel to open a liquor store on North Columbia Avenue in a vacant building across from the Root Beer Stand. The decision came after Commissioner Jason Curran produced what he believes to be a crack pipe that he was able to buy at the 351 Mini Mart in La Salle, a business ran by Patel. Before voting to deny the liquor license, Curran said he would vote “hell no” while fellow Commissioner Tony Eutis said “I don't think a crack pipe has any benefit being in Oglesby, Illinois”. He added “I don't want to support a business that does that”.
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash kills both drivers in Lee County
SUBLETTE – Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of LaMoille Road and Maytown Road around 3:00 PM southwest of Sublette. Authorities say 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was driving north on LaMoille road when a collision occurred with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert of Dixon, who was traveling east on Maytown road. A passenger in Moorman’s vehicle, 23-year-old Victoria Moorman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, but both Ackert and Dane Moorman succumbed to their injuries from the crash. The collision remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
walls102.com
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous reports of telephone scammers calling and claiming to be a Sergeant with the department. The “Sergeant” states that you failed to comply with a civil process and that there is or will be a warrant for your arrest. Several of the reports also stated that the phone number was spoofed, and it appeared the call actually came from Sycamore. The Sheriff’s Office notes that if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will come to you. They advise if you receive one of these scam type calls allegedly from any law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
starvedrock.media
