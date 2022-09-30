ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

walls102.com

Lee County Man Charged With Arson

DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
DIXON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
SYCAMORE, IL
WAND TV

Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot

ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
ONARGA, IL
Streator, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, October 3rd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 50-year-old Walter Noah, for Aggravated Battery To a Police Officer...
MORRIS, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

House Fire Breaks Out In Ottawa

A fire in a bedroom of a house in Ottawa sent one person to the hospital. Just before 2 o'clock Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Sycamore Street for a report of a fire in a bedroom with people trapped. Police and a neighbor helped getting folks out of the home. One person taken to OSF in Ottawa while another person received medical treatment on the scene.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Drug Paraphernalia Purchase Leads To Liquor Store Denial In Oglesby

What's okay in La Salle isn't automatically acceptable in Oglesby. The Oglesby City Council unanimously denied a liquor license permit for J. Patel to open a liquor store on North Columbia Avenue in a vacant building across from the Root Beer Stand. The decision came after Commissioner Jason Curran produced what he believes to be a crack pipe that he was able to buy at the 351 Mini Mart in La Salle, a business ran by Patel. Before voting to deny the liquor license, Curran said he would vote “hell no” while fellow Commissioner Tony Eutis said “I don't think a crack pipe has any benefit being in Oglesby, Illinois”. He added “I don't want to support a business that does that”.
OGLESBY, IL
walls102.com

Two vehicle crash kills both drivers in Lee County

SUBLETTE – Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Lee County Saturday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the intersection of LaMoille Road and Maytown Road around 3:00 PM southwest of Sublette. Authorities say 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was driving north on LaMoille road when a collision occurred with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Bonnie Ackert of Dixon, who was traveling east on Maytown road. A passenger in Moorman’s vehicle, 23-year-old Victoria Moorman, was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, but both Ackert and Dane Moorman succumbed to their injuries from the crash. The collision remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Coroner’s Office.
LEE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
DWIGHT, IL
walls102.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received numerous reports of telephone scammers calling and claiming to be a Sergeant with the department. The “Sergeant” states that you failed to comply with a civil process and that there is or will be a warrant for your arrest. Several of the reports also stated that the phone number was spoofed, and it appeared the call actually came from Sycamore. The Sheriff’s Office notes that if you do have a warrant for your arrest, they will come to you. They advise if you receive one of these scam type calls allegedly from any law enforcement agency, hang up immediately and do not provide any information.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Drivers killed Saturday in Lee County collision

A collision Saturday north of LaMoille killed drivers from Lee and Bureau Counties. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton's office says it happened south of Woodhaven Lakes before 3pm. Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on LaMoille Road and Bonnie Ackert of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown road when the accident occurred.
LEE COUNTY, IL

