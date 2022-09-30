Walmart to hire up to 17 drivers in Porterville, 1,500 nationwide

Walmart will be hosting its Driver Open House event throughout the country, including in Porterville. The event runs from October 3rd until October 7th.

The Driver Open House aims to newly employ up to 1,500 drivers across the United States. According to a statement from Walmart, "each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation."

Walmart is currently working on expanding its fleet in many areas. One of those areas includes Porterville, which is looking to hire up to 17 CDL-A drivers.

The Driver Open House in Porterville will be in-person at Porterville's Walmart Distribution Center on October 3rd, October 5th, and October 7th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be a virtual event on Tuesday, October 4th at 7 a.m. and on Thursday, October 6th at 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit Drive4Walmart.com . Applicants can register for the Driver Open House ahead of the event.