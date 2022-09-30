Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
KCI Airport reports steady increases in August passenger boarding
The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 872,447 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in August, a 15% increase from August 2021. Passenger boarding was up 16%, with a total of 423,877 boarded. Year-to-date passenger boarding is 3,164,247, up 34.3%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 6,358,303, up 34.7%, according to a press release.
gladstonedispatch.com
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
Comments / 0