Burnett County, WI

drydenwire.com

Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 4, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Burnett County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Burnett County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old Found Safe, Suspect In Custody

UPDATE 2: Trevor D. Blackburn has been taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Superior Police Department. There is no longer a community concern reference this incident. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their vigilance and tips.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
#Burglary#Court#Last Update
drydenwire.com

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Watch 'Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy' Tuesday Morning @ 8:30a

SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
