drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 4, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old Found Safe, Suspect In Custody
UPDATE 2: Trevor D. Blackburn has been taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Superior Police Department. There is no longer a community concern reference this incident. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their vigilance and tips.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald Discusses Recent Press Releases
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took a few viewer questions and also discussed the recent events in Barron County on this week's episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. Discussion included:. The live-streaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook...
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
bulletin-news.com
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
drydenwire.com
Watch 'Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy' Tuesday Morning @ 8:30a
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to...
drydenwire.com
'JACK O' LANTERN FEST!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
