Luxury Social Wellness Club in Alexandria announces Grand Opening this October (Sponsored)

Alexandria, VA, Sept. 29 -- Balian Springs Social Wellness Club is slated to open its doors to the public in October, after almost 2 years of construction.

The project is located at 6432 GeneralGreen Way in Alexandria and takes up approximately 100,000sf of the previously known Security Exchange Commission building.

Phase 2 of this project will be to sublet the remaining 50,000sf of the building to a Medi-Spa and Holistic medicine Collection, with the intention of creating a one-stop complex for all things wellness, beauty, and health.

Photo provided by Balian Springs

What is a Social Wellness Club?

The concept behind Balian Springs is to provide a one-stop experiential retreat for unique wellness exploration. Expanding on the “traditional” idea of what constitutes health and wellness, this Social Wellness Club puts equal emphasis on all facets of complete wellbeing: mental, spiritual, emotional, physical, and even social health.

Balian Springs will partner with local wellness providers to host a collection of events throughout the month, ranging from meditation to yoga to life coaching over cocktails.

Photo provided by Balian Springs

Members gain access to their collection of 16 hydrotherapy spa pools, 8 sauna rooms, unique relaxation lounges (including an Immersive iSpa and Aroma room), day spa, eateries, and bars for just a daily “membership” fee to avoid long term commitment.

To celebrate their Grand Opening, prices will begin at $75 on Monday to Thursday, and $90 on Friday to Sunday. Annual Memberships start at $8,000 and unlock an array of additional benefits, such as dedicated lockers, guest passes, events access, and more.

Photo provided by Balian Springs

Exclusive Pre-opening Preview Party

Balian Springs will host an invite-only Preview Party this Saturday October 1st to showcase the space and allow invitees first access to enjoy the facility. A wellness itinerary has been released showcasing an array of sessions from Energy healing, Meditation, Pilates and yoga, Plant Medicine healing, and more.

---

Balian Springs is Woman-owned and founded by Stephanie Chon, currently residing in DC. With 13 years of hospitality management experience, the idea for her first business venture came from a personal need to find wellness during times of stress. Pre-Covid, self-care was seen as a luxury; in this post-Covid world, self-care has been prioritized as a necessity for all. However, the wellness world can be intimidating for most, with high costs or annual long term commitments. Balian Springs was made to provide its guests an accessible way to discover their own journey towards complete health, whatever that may mean to them.