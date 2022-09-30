ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Seen on 4: September 2022

STATE ASSISTANCE INFORMATION LINE - 1-800-342-3557. FLORIDA DISASTER FUND: Visit http://FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.
Hurricane Ian will present many health concerns for Floridians

For Colleen Harty and the tens of thousands of people living in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, the storm is over. "Miserable, miserable," said Harty. But Ian will still threaten their health for months and years to come. In the first few weeks, experts say larger numbers of deep cuts...
