AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use Clear Mode

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on “Clear Mode” while viewing a video in the video-sharing application. When Clear...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Christine Gritmon

Christine Gritmon empowers professionals to step into their personal brands in a bigger, bolder way on social media. You CAN do it—she’ll teach you how! She’s spoken on stages worldwide and is a frequent expert guest on podcasts, live streams, Twitter chats, and blog posts, as well as hosting her own weekly Twitter chat, #ChatAboutBrand, and interview show, Let’s Talk About Brand. She’s also the senior editor of the Social Media Pulse Community, a one-stop destination for social media professionals to receive training, tips, conversations, and connections.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
AdWeek

Triton Digital Revamps Its Ad Serving Platform for Publishers

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Wednesday iHeartMedia subsidiary Triton Digital launched a new version of its ad server platform, Tap, in an effort to...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Wondermind Wants to Get Your Mental Health in Shape

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Wondermind, a mental health startup co-founded by newsletter entrepreneur Daniella Pierson and Selena Gomez, officially launched its content hub with hopes of furthering...
MENTAL HEALTH
AdWeek

Shoshana Winter

Shoshana Winter​ is the svp, executive director of creative, content and strategy at Merkle. She has held numerous agency leadership roles and recently returned to Merkle after two years as the U.S. managing director of an emerging fintech brand. She is now leading Merkle's Performance Creative team, creating cross-channel work for leading brands including Anthem, Mini, Discover and American Express.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Experiential Marketing Sells a Moment, Not a Product

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. There’s nothing wrong with admitting the confines of your apartment stopped cutting it. It’s been over two years since we entered the pandemic and we’ve just about exhausted every form of self-entertainment. That hunger deep inside you, that itch you can’t seem to scratch—what is that?
ECONOMY
AdWeek

At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Brandweek 2022: From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Chobani is on a mission to make quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place.
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Barker Named AOR for Three HanesBrands Labels

Independent New York City agency Barker has been awarded strategic and creative duties for the Maidenform and Bali brands at HanesBrands following a competitive review. Additionally, following initial project work this spring, HanesBrands also recently added Playtex to Barker’s remit for a makeover. “It’s such an opportunity for our...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro full specs leak ahead of Google launch event

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series on Thursday, and the two smartphones will be available for preorder online soon after the launch event. But the new Android devices do not have any real secrets left after a series of massive leaks. And now, a last-minute report completes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro story by delivering all the specs for both handsets.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Wunderman Thompson Hires Preeya Vyas as Global CXO

Wunderman Thompson has hired Preeya Vyas as global chief experience officer to lead and orchestrate the network’s CX practice. Vyas will work across the global network’s strategic, creative, technology and data leadership team to help design and deliver the experiences, products and services that aim to drive growth for clients.
BUSINESS

